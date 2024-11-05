Why not Prarthna?: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh slammed for choosing 'Muslim' name for daughter

The couple quickly became a topic of discussion as users slammed the name "Dua." Some wondered if it was inspired by British pop star Dua Lipa, while others suggested a more traditional Hindi name might have been preferable.

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who welcomed their newborn daughter on Diwali, have named her as "Dua Padukone Singh." The announcement has ignited a debate on social media regarding their choice of name, with reactions spanning both support and criticism.

The couple quickly became a topic of discussion as users slammed the name "Dua." Some wondered if it was inspired by British pop star Dua Lipa, while others suggested a more traditional Hindi name might have been preferable. Several commenters noted the name's association with Islamic culture, questioning why the actors didn't choose a Hindu alternative.

"Dua? Could you not think of a Hindu name? Why Dua? Why not Prarthna? You are both Hindu; have you forgotten?" one user wrote.

Another commenter added, "Prarthana could have been the choice. Why a Muslim name? Bollywood does it on purpose, hurting the sentiments of Sanatana Dharma."

"Why not Prarthna? Why an Urdu name over Hindi?" another user questioned, drawing a parallel between language and religion.

A few users even took a more personal jab at the actors, with one saying, "Keep Khan name better, Deepika. Didn't you find a Hindu goddess name?" Another commented, "Prarthna would have been better than Dua; it's as if Deepika and Ranveer have forgotten their roots."

However, not all responses were negative. the actors' fans slammed those scrutinising the name, calling for people to respect personal choices. "Seriously? Why are people getting so triggered? It's their child, their name… grow up, humans," one user replied. Another wrote, "India can never grow up, I swear. People are really fighting over whether it's Hindu or Muslim."

Many fans defended the actors, with one commenting, "Can't believe people are upset over a name simply because it's an Islamic word." Another added, "The name is beautiful. Let's just be happy for the family."

