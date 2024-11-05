Why not Prarthna?: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh slammed for choosing 'Muslim' name for daughter

The couple quickly became a topic of discussion as users slammed the name "Dua." Some wondered if it was inspired by British pop star Dua Lipa, while others suggested a more traditional Hindi name might have been preferable.

Why not Prarthna?: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh slammed for choosing 'Muslim' name for daughter AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 1:39 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 1:39 PM IST

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who welcomed their newborn daughter on Diwali, have named her as "Dua Padukone Singh." The announcement has ignited a debate on social media regarding their choice of name, with reactions spanning both support and criticism.

The couple quickly became a topic of discussion as users slammed the name "Dua." Some wondered if it was inspired by British pop star Dua Lipa, while others suggested a more traditional Hindi name might have been preferable. Several commenters noted the name's association with Islamic culture, questioning why the actors didn't choose a Hindu alternative.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh unveil daughter's name with adorable Diwali photo

"Dua? Could you not think of a Hindu name? Why Dua? Why not Prarthna? You are both Hindu; have you forgotten?" one user wrote.

Another commenter added, "Prarthana could have been the choice. Why a Muslim name? Bollywood does it on purpose, hurting the sentiments of Sanatana Dharma."

"Why not Prarthna? Why an Urdu name over Hindi?" another user questioned, drawing a parallel between language and religion.

A few users even took a more personal jab at the actors, with one saying, "Keep Khan name better, Deepika. Didn't you find a Hindu goddess name?" Another commented, "Prarthna would have been better than Dua; it's as if Deepika and Ranveer have forgotten their roots."

However, not all responses were negative. the actors' fans slammed those scrutinising the name, calling for people to respect personal choices. "Seriously? Why are people getting so triggered? It's their child, their name… grow up, humans," one user replied. Another wrote, "India can never grow up, I swear. People are really fighting over whether it's Hindu or Muslim."

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali claims Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy report was altered

Many fans defended the actors, with one commenting, "Can't believe people are upset over a name simply because it's an Islamic word." Another added, "The name is beautiful. Let's just be happy for the family."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj recounts alarming incident with young beggar in Chennai; Here's what we know ATG

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj recounts alarming incident with young beggar in Chennai; Here's what we know

US election: Indian-origin actor Poorna Jagannathan supports Kamala Harris RBA

US election: Indian-origin actor Poorna Jagannathan supports Kamala Harris

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali claims Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy report was altered ATG

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali claims Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy report was altered

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh, Kashish Kapoor clash over 'insecurity ki boo' comment ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh, Kashish Kapoor clash over 'insecurity ki boo' comment

Sandra Thomas expelled from Kerala Film Producers Association for violating norms anr

Sandra Thomas expelled from Kerala Film Producers Association for violating norms

Recent Stories

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj recounts alarming incident with young beggar in Chennai; Here's what we know ATG

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj recounts alarming incident with young beggar in Chennai; Here's what we know

India submits 'Letter of Intent' to host 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games amidst stiff competition: Report snt

India submits 'Letter of Intent' to host 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games amidst stiff competition: Report

Yogi govt's green vision for Maha Kumbh 2025: 2.71 lakh saplings to be planted across Prayagraj AJR

Yogi govt's green vision for Maha Kumbh 2025: 2.71 lakh saplings to be planted across Prayagraj

Khushi Kapoor turns 24: Shares photos of celebration with girl gang, rumoured beau Vedang Raina [PICTURES] ATG

Khushi Kapoor turns 24: Shares photos of celebration with girl gang, rumoured beau Vedang Raina [PICTURES]

BREAKING: NCP chief Sharad Pawar hints at retirement ahead of Maha polls, says 'new people should get elected' shk

Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar hints at retirement, says 'time to prepare for future'

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon