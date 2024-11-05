Actress Nivetha Pethuraj recounts alarming incident with young beggar in Chennai; Here's what we know

Tamil and Telugu actress Nivetha Pethuraj recently shared a troubling experience with a young beggar in Chennai. The boy’s unexpected demand for money and aggressive actions left her concerned about the growing trend of intimidating begging tactics

First Published Nov 5, 2024, 2:28 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 2:28 PM IST

Tamil and Telugu actress Nivetha Pethuraj recently recounted a disturbing experience involving a young beggar in Chennai, which has since sparked discussions on social media. Known for her roles in popular Tamil and Telugu films, Nivetha shared the incident on social media, expressing concerns over the unsettling encounter.

Nivetha described how, at the Adyar Junction, an 8-year-old boy approached her car, initially requesting money and showing her a book while asking for Rs 100. When she agreed to the amount, the boy unexpectedly demanded Rs 500. Growing uncomfortable, Nivetha retracted her offer and took back the Rs 100. At that moment, the boy threw the book into her car, snatched the money from her hand, and quickly ran away.

Following this encounter, Nivetha voiced her concerns about the aggressive begging she had witnessed, noting the rise of similar behavior in cities like Chennai and Hyderabad. She questioned if it was acceptable for beggars to employ intimidation tactics when asking for money. The incident has since gained viral attention, prompting Adyar Police to begin investigating her claims.

On the professional front, Nivetha Pethuraj made her Tamil debut in the 2016 film Oru Naal Koothu, a romantic comedy-drama directed by Nelson Venkatesan and written by Sankardass and Venkatesan. Produced by J. Selva Kumar, the film featured Dinesh, Miya, Nivetha Pethuraj, Dev Ramnath, and Riythvika in lead roles, with supporting performances by Lingesh, Karunakaran, Ramesh Thilak, Bala Saravanan, and Nagineedu. The music was composed by Justin Prabhakaran, with Gokul Benoy handling cinematography and VJ Sabu Joseph editing. Released on June 9, 2016, the movie received positive reviews.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor turns 24: Shares photos of celebration with girl gang, rumoured beau Vedang Raina [PICTURES]

Nivetha’s Telugu debut came with Mental Madhilo in 2017. Directed and written by Vivek Athreya, the film was produced by Raj Kandukuri under Dharmapatha Creations and starred Sree Vishnu, Nivetha Pethuraj, and Amrutha Srinivasan in lead roles, with supporting appearances by Sivaji Raja, Madhumani, Raj Madiraju, and Anita Chowdary. Other notable works by Nivetha include Chitralahari (2019), Paagal (2020), Das Ka Dhamki (2023), and the crime thriller series Paruvu.

