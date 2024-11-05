Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali claims Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy report was altered

In a recent Reddit AMA, former actress Somy Ali, known for her past relationship with Salman Khan, made explosive claims regarding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She alleged that Sushant was murdered and that his autopsy report was altered to portray his death as a suicide

When questioned about the Sushant Singh case, Somy expressed her dismay at how the actor was treated in Bollywood, suggesting he was murdered and that the circumstances were manipulated to resemble a suicide. She specifically referenced AIIMS Dr. Sudhir Gupta, insinuating he could provide insights into the changes made to the autopsy report.

Another Reddit user inquired about her perspective on justice regarding past relationships. Somy emphasized the need for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, Jiah Khan, and others, and mentioned a figure named Ravindra Patil, hinting at significant issues surrounding his case.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has been a topic of intense scrutiny. In October 2020, the AIIMS medical board ruled out murder, describing it as "a case of hanging and death by suicide." A six-member team of forensic doctors investigated and dismissed theories of poisoning or strangulation. Dr. Gupta, the Chairman of the AIIMS Forensic Medical Board, confirmed there were no injuries on the body other than those consistent with hanging and stated there were no signs of a struggle.

Sushant was found deceased in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, a case that has generated widespread media attention and public interest.

During her AMA, Somy also addressed her tumultuous relationship with Salman Khan. She revealed that she left Bollywood due to her dissatisfaction with Salman's numerous infidelities and the physical and verbal abuse she endured. Somy recounted that her decision to leave was partly prompted by discovering Salman with a new partner, which left her feeling exhausted by his behavior. Furthermore, she claimed her attempts to return to Bollywood had been obstructed multiple times, allegedly due to interference from a former boyfriend.

