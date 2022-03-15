Is Kim Kardashian a bad person? Here's what ex-husband Kanye West has to say

Rapper Kanye West said her ex-wife Kim Kardashian is not a bad person; commented on The Kardashians' new trailer

The mother of four Kim Kardashian, 41, called Kanye West, 44, a liar after claiming that she had barred him from seeing his four children in an Instagram post. Kanye posted a photo of several pins on his 8-year-old daughter North's bag, explaining that he snapped the photo a week before and hadn't been able to visit his children.



Kanye West has been criticising publications that label him a "lier," and in one of his most recent postings, he criticised a site for doing so. The rapper took to Instagram yet again to share a screengrab of a story that spoke about Kim's public response to him. Sharing the same, West wrote that he isn't a bad guy and that Kim's not bad person.



Kanye seemed to question Kim's forthcoming reality show, The Kardashians' motive, as he spoke about the Hulu show requiring a "new narrative" in his post. The rapper's new post seemed to suggest that Pete Davidson's texts to him seemed to come at a reasonable time before the trailer release of The Kardashians.



Image: Getty Images, Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kanye wrote, "What did I lie about? I am “allowed” to see my kids YALL soooo mad that I can’t be written off as abuser or a stalker YALL soooo mad that SKETE showed who he really is Right before the Hulu trailer dropped I’m not a bad guy Kim’s not a bad person Kids want parents to stay together but Hulu needed a new narrative."

For the uninitiated, a new teaser for The Kardashians debuted yesterday, depicting Kim discussing her feud with West, in which she can be heard declaring that West told her career is 'finished.'



Kim's new relationship with Pete Davidson is also seen in the teaser, including footage of the two kissing during their Saturday Night Live comedy. Kris Jenner also seems to comment on Kim's new affair, saying, "This is a relationship that I don't believe anyone saw coming."

