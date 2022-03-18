9 times Kim Kardashian went sultry and sexy for her KKW photoshoot; see pics

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian oozes hotness in these pictures from the photoshoot of her fragrance brand.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    It would not be wrong to call Kim Kardashian the goddess of beauty; after all her tempting pictures tease up everyone a little bit. Kim has always flaunted her curves in bikinis; she has also gone nearly topless for numerous photoshoots. And every time when she displayed her bold avatar, she succeeded in raising the temperature. Her super toned body and her style quotient are what makes Kim Kardashian so desirable.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ alum is not only a celebrity but also a successful entrepreneur. She has made a mark for herself in the beauty and apparel industry.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is a popular brand for lingerie, shapewear, and loungewear. Other than that, she also has a fragrance line by the name of KKW Fragrance.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    And to model for the products that these two brands of Kim Kardashian’s company produce, Kim is the obvious choice!

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian has time and again done photoshoots for her brands, especially KKW Fragrances. While the product is about hot fragrances, it is her sculpted body that one can’t take his/her eyes off, thanks to the pictures the brand posts to promote the product.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    For most of the pictures of the photoshoot, Kim Kardashian has nearly gone nude, boasting her curves and raising the temperature.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has lately been in the news for her personal life, especially for the tussle that has been going on between her and her estranged husband Kanye West.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Other than that, Kim Kardashian has been dating Pete Davidson. Despite all the Ye drama that goes around, Pete and Kim have been going strong with their relationship.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship got an official stamp when the latter called her his girlfriend during an interview.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    As for Kanye West, his Instagram account was recently suspended for 24 hours for attacking Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah on the photo-sharing application.

