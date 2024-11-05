Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh, Kashish Kapoor clash over 'insecurity ki boo' comment

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, tensions rose between contestants Eisha Singh and Kashish during a heated argument. The clash ignited over misunderstandings and indirect comments made by Rajat, which prompted a fierce exchange of words

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Eisha Singh found herself in a tense exchange with fellow contestant Kashish. The dispute began when Digvijay expressed confusion over a recent "U-turn" incident, prompting Rajat to step in and clarify. While explaining, Rajat made indirect remarks seemingly directed at Eisha, hinting that "some people break relationships over food preferences and believe anything they hear without questioning." Eisha retorted assertively, remarking that at least she doesn’t "stab people in the back."

As the conversation between Eisha and Rajat continued, Kashish interjected to support Rajat, adding that no one should make comments about another’s character. However, the clash escalated as Kashish accused Eisha of being "insecure." In response, Eisha remarked that she found her "expensive perfume" a far cry from insecurity, implying she embraced it.

During the ongoing conflict, Kashish labeled Eisha as "mean" and a "wannabe," but Eisha stood her ground. She even took a jab at Kashish, suggesting that Kashish might be trying to stir up drama due to a lack of alliances within the house, making it clear that Eisha was ready to hold her own in the face of conflict.

