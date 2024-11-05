Former DCM KS Eshwarappa urges immediate cancellation of Waqf property entries amid rising tensions

Former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has demanded the cancellation of Waqf property entries in Pahanis, warning that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah risks political fallout. He claims the state's land policies are leading to an "Islamization" of Karnataka and urges immediate action to protect farmers' rights.

Former Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa has called for the immediate cancellation of Waqf property entries in Pahanis, warning that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah risks losing his position if he aligns with Zameer Ahmed.

In a press conference held on Monday, Eshwarappa criticized the state government's ongoing approach to the Waqf Board, stating that it reflects a stubborn attitude. He claimed that the state's land policies are leading to an "Islamization" of Karnataka, highlighting that around 1.1 lakh acres of land are already designated as Waqf property. The former minister pointed out that this controversy has affected farmers' lands, saints' monasteries, temples, and government schools across all 31 districts.



Eshwarappa urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take immediate action, suggesting that failure to do so could lead to a "blood revolution" in the state. He mentioned that Sadhusanthar would take the lead in this movement, expressing concern that they had already informed the Chief Minister about the potential consequences. He specifically called attention to the need to cancel the Pahani entries linked to Waqf properties, asserting that this is crucial for protecting the rights of farmers.

The controversy, according to Eshwarappa, has spread across several regions, including Kalburgi, Srirangapatna, Mandya, and Virakta Math. He expressed outrage that even the Beeralingeshwar temple, significant to the shepherd community, has not been spared from this Waqf designation. Eshwarappa warned that if the Chief Minister does not act promptly, he will face the ire of the public and jeopardize his political future.



Additionally, Eshwarappa argued that any decisions regarding the Waqf dispute should be settled in the Waqf tribunal court rather than the Supreme Court, implying that outcomes in the tribunal would favour certain interests. He also mentioned that the Central Government plans to amend the Waqf Act and that a committee has been formed to expedite this process. He emphasized the importance of implementing these changes swiftly.

Eshwarappa claimed that there is a deliberate attempt to Islamize the state by appropriating farmers' lands under the guise of Waqf property. He vowed to communicate with the central government committee about the need to reclaim the supreme authority over Waqf matters. He denounced those seeking to acquire properties in the name of Waqf as traitors and cautioned that if such actions continue unchecked, a violent backlash may ensue.

