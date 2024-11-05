Pain relief or harm? Why painkillers should only be taken with a doctor's advice

What are the side effects of continuous use of painkillers? Which medications should not be taken without a doctor's advice? Let's take a detailed look.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 2:57 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

Painkiller Side Effects

Many people self-medicate for fever, headache, or body pain without a doctor's prescription. But are you aware of the side effects of painkillers? Let's explore this in this post.

Opioid medications, used for moderate to severe pain, block pain signals by binding to opioid receptors on nerve cells in the brain, spinal cord, stomach, and intestines. This reduces pain. Since these painkillers are made from the opium poppy plant, they produce a narcotic effect on the body.

article_image2

Painkiller Side Effects

Continuous use of these painkillers can lead to addiction. It can also cause side effects such as drowsiness, constipation, and in severe cases, respiratory and mental depression.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are commonly used to reduce swelling and pain. However, overuse of these drugs can cause stomach ulcers, kidney damage, and gastrointestinal problems. In some cases, it can lead to heart attack and stroke.

article_image3

Painkiller Side Effects

Therefore, medications like Ibuprofen, Naproxen, Diclofenac, Celecoxib, Mefenamic Acid, Etoricoxib, Indomethacin, and Aspirin should not be taken without a doctor's advice. This can cause stomach and intestinal problems. In some cases, it can even lead to dangerous conditions like heart attack and stroke.

article_image4

Painkiller Side Effects

India is one of the most populous countries in the world. With a doctor-to-patient ratio of 1:1700, self-medication is prevalent among most people. However, self-medicating for fever, headache, or any other ailment without consulting a doctor is a big mistake. This can lead to various health problems. Therefore, it is essential to consult a doctor when experiencing any health issues.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Chhath Puja 2024: How to make crispy Thekua at home? Check recipe card tips to keep in mind gcw

Chhath Puja 2024: How to make crispy Thekua at home? Check recipe card

7 things to keep and 6 to avoid in your purse for financial prosperity gcw

7 things to keep in your purse for financial prosperity

Get rid of dandruff: Home remedies for dandruff removal and itchy scalp dmn

Get rid of dandruff: Home remedies for dandruff removal and itchy scalp

Chhath Puja Kharna 2024: Know rituals do's and don'ts RBA

Chhath Puja Kharna 2024: Know rituals do's and don'ts

World Tsunami Awareness Day 2024: Know date, theme, significance ATG

World Tsunami Awareness Day 2024: Know date, theme, significance

Recent Stories

US elections 2024: ChatGPT faces accusations of favouring Kamala Harris over Donald Trump dmn

US elections 2024: ChatGPT faces accusations of favouring Kamala Harris over Donald Trump

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: What happens if US presidential election ends in a tie? EXPLAINED shk

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: What happens if US presidential election ends in a tie? | EXPLAINED

Bengaluru Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway vkp

Bengaluru: Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily vkp

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily vkp

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon