Pain relief or harm? Why painkillers should only be taken with a doctor's advice

What are the side effects of continuous use of painkillers? Which medications should not be taken without a doctor's advice? Let's take a detailed look.

Painkiller Side Effects

Many people self-medicate for fever, headache, or body pain without a doctor's prescription. But are you aware of the side effects of painkillers? Let's explore this in this post. Opioid medications, used for moderate to severe pain, block pain signals by binding to opioid receptors on nerve cells in the brain, spinal cord, stomach, and intestines. This reduces pain. Since these painkillers are made from the opium poppy plant, they produce a narcotic effect on the body.

Continuous use of these painkillers can lead to addiction. It can also cause side effects such as drowsiness, constipation, and in severe cases, respiratory and mental depression. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are commonly used to reduce swelling and pain. However, overuse of these drugs can cause stomach ulcers, kidney damage, and gastrointestinal problems. In some cases, it can lead to heart attack and stroke.

Therefore, medications like Ibuprofen, Naproxen, Diclofenac, Celecoxib, Mefenamic Acid, Etoricoxib, Indomethacin, and Aspirin should not be taken without a doctor's advice. This can cause stomach and intestinal problems. In some cases, it can even lead to dangerous conditions like heart attack and stroke.

India is one of the most populous countries in the world. With a doctor-to-patient ratio of 1:1700, self-medication is prevalent among most people. However, self-medicating for fever, headache, or any other ailment without consulting a doctor is a big mistake. This can lead to various health problems. Therefore, it is essential to consult a doctor when experiencing any health issues.

