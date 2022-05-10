Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Doctor Strange 2 Box Office Day 4: Marvel's Stephen Strange fails to show any magic

    First Published May 10, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Contrary to the expectations, Marvel Studios' ‘Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness’, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, has failed to create any magic at the Indian box office on Monday.

    Director Sam Raimi's Marvel film 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' has gone downhill at the Indian box office collection on the fourth day of its release. The Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer film, which was released on Friday, has indicated that it might be on its way out as the film’s not able to make much business, contrary to the expectations.

    ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ was one of the highly-anticipated films of Marvel Studios, across the globe, particular in India. It is no secret that there is a huge fanbase for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in India. The second installation was anticipated to be one of the best Marvel films of the year 2022. However, its number at the box office has a rather sad story to tell.

    The box office collection for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch playing the titular role (also called Stephan Strange), has been going down with every single day, i.e. on just the fourth day of its release.

    The Marvel Studios’ film suffered a major setback on Monday as it could manage to make only one-third of Sunday’s collection. The box office collection of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is expected to go down further over the week.

    According to official figures released by Disney Indian on Monday, Doctor Strange 2 failed to do a gross box office collection of Rs 100 crore at the first weekend, while the net collection of the film also remained below Rs 80 crore on the first weekend. While the film did go on to become the biggest opener of 2022, to date, it continued to suffer at the box office.

    Per the official figures, the film collected Rs 28.35 crore on the first day of its box office collection (Friday) followed by Rs 25.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 25.40 crore on Sunday including all language versions in India. The net collection of the film stood at Rs 79.50 crore on the first weekend. It was feared that the collection of the film 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' would drop sharply on Monday after the advance booking was over and the same thing happened.

    According to preliminary figures, the film 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' on Monday collected a net collection of Rs 8 crore in India, across languages. This amount includes the Rs 6 crore business that came from the original (English) version of the film. The film's collection on Monday has come down to less than a third, compared to Sunday's collection.

