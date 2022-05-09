Doctor Strange 2 Box Office Day 3: Marvel Studios' film sees collection drop on Sunday

Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange’s collection dropped further on Sunday. Continue reading to know how much the film made over its first weekend.

Marvel Studios' new offering 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' lost a bit more at the Indian box office on Sunday. Usually, the films released on Friday do a better collection on Saturday and even better on Sunday. But the collection for this Marvel Studios’ Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer was on a downhill since Friday - - it dropped on Saturday and then further decreased on Sunday. However, despite this, the film has managed to sell tickets worth around Rs 100 crore in the first weekend of its release in India, according to the initial figures. At the same time, this latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film continues to remain at number four among all Hollywood films released in India so far.

First weekend earnings: The net earnings of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' were reported to be around Rs 27.5 crore on Friday and around Rs 26 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, these earnings fell a little more as the film could make roughly Rs 25 crore, as per initial numbers. It is not considered a good sign that the collection of a film starts falling within the first three days of its release. The real test for this film lies on Monday, and if the collection continues to drop further, the film may have to face challenges at the Indian box office. ALSO READ: KGF 2 Collection Day 24: Yash’s film beats Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2?

Filmmaker Sam Raimi has returned after nearly a decade in the director’s chair. ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is the story of Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff, two legendary characters from the MCU. This time a new character America Chavez has also been introduced in the MCU. People have loved the story of surgeon-turned-sorcerer Stephen Strange from its prequel. Therefore, the film had a massive advance booking in India.

Net collection far from Rs 80 crore: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' may have crossed the 100 crore mark in the gross collection on the third day of its release, but the net collection of the film is not even reaching Rs 80 crore. In this too, the film's highest-grossing was the English version. The Hindi version of the film does not seem to be getting the expected success in India. The film, made with a budget of about Rs 1500 crore, has not been able to earn even Rs 25 crore in the first three days in Hindi. ALSO READ: Doctor Strange 2 Twitter Review: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen-starrer hailed one of MCU’s best films