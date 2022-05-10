Avatar: The Way of Water trailer: James Cameron’s sequel to star Vin Diesel, Kate Winslet

With the movie revolving around Jake Sully and Neytiri, the second installation's trailer was released on Monday. The trailer introduces new whale-like animals while also showing glimpses of the flying creatures Toruk that were seen in the prequel.

The wait for James Cameron’s much-awaited film ‘Avatar 2’ or ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is nearing its end. Makers of the sequel dropped the teaser trailer dropped online on Monday.

While the first look of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ was shown exclusively in theatres (in the West) over the weekend, before the screening of Disney-Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, the teaser trailer was released on social media only on Monday. Along with the film’s trailer, the makers of James Cameron’s film also announced the date of its release – Avatar: The Way of Water will hit the theatres on December 16.

The sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, will revolve around the return of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) along with Navi Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and their family. The film will show them going to lengths to keep each other safe.

It is after more than a decade that the Avatar world is returning to the screens. The stunning teaser for 20th Century’s film introduces glittering footage that includes beautiful shots of Pandora’s bright blue water, the flying creature ‘Toruk’ and new whale-like animals.

Avatar: The Way of Water will also mark the return of Sigourney Weaver as Dr Grace Augustine and Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch. Meanwhile, big-name newcomers such as Vin Diesel and Kate Winslet are also set to enter the blue world.

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’, that released more than a decade ago in 2009, is the top-grossing film of all time at the global box office, with $2.84 billion. The movie also paved way for the digital 3D era, further introducing new production tools and techniques. Previously, there were reports that the trailer of James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ was to be released at the Cinecon 2022 that was held last month in April.