Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings

    First Published Aug 31, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

    As the celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi begin on August 31, actor Kartik Aaryan visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. He visited the holy place along with his parents and was seen dressed in a blush pink kurta and pyjama.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday. The actor reached the famous pandal in the morning to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh. As celebrations for the 10-day-long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi have begun from today, August 31, celebrities will be seen visiting pandals across Mumbai, particularly the Lalbaugcha Raja, to worship the god and seek his blessings.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    For his visit to Lalbaughcha Raja, Kartik Aaryan wore a blush pink kurta pyjama. He met the head priest at the holy place, performed a puja, offered prasad to Ganpati Bappa and sought his blessings.

    ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 Bollywood songs that fill you with spirit to welcome Ganpati Bappa

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kartik Aaryan was accompanied by his mother and father when he visited the holy place. Lalbaugcha Raja is the most famous Ganpati pandal in Mumbai, which was founded in the year 1934 in the Putlabai Chawl of Mumbai.

    ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 10 Ganpati shlokas that everyone must know

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Every year lakhs of people including celebrities from the entertainment world, businessmen and politicians come in numbers to visit Lalbaugcha Raja. The first glimpse of the Ganpati idol was unveiled a couple of days ago.

    ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know Mahurat and importance of Ganpati Sthapana

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for a slew of his upcoming movies in Shehzaada in which he will once again be sharing the screen space with his ‘Luka Chuppi’ co-star Kriti Sanon. Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has become the biggest blockbuster film in the Hindi film industry in 2022, so far.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 5 Bollywood songs that fill you with spirit to welcome Ganpati Bappa drb

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 Bollywood songs that fill you with spirit to welcome Ganpati Bappa

    Are makers blaming Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha box office failure drb

    Are makers blaming Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office failure?

    Cobra movie review: Chiyaan Vikram has given an award-worthy performance; cricketer Irfan Pathan plays pivotal roles RBA

    Cobra movie review: Chiyaan Vikram has given an award-worthy performance; Irfan Pathan plays pivotal role

    Thiruchitrambalam box office collections: Dhanush's film crossed Rs. 83 crores worldwide; read report RBA

    Thiruchitrambalam box office collections: Dhanush's film crossed Rs. 83 crores worldwide; read report

    Here's why Mumbai Police arrest actor Kamal Rashid Khan AJR

    Here's why Mumbai Police arrested actor Kamal Rashid Khan

    Recent Stories

    Who was Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet leader who ended the Cold War? - adt

    Who was Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet leader who ended the Cold War?

    Taliban commemorates first anniversary over withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan AJR

    Taliban commemorates first anniversary over withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan

    Lord Ganesh idol installed at Karnataka's Eidgah ground after HC's permission - adt

    Lord Ganesh idol installed at Karnataka's Eidgah ground after HC's permission

    tennis US Open 2022: Super happy to be back, says Rafael Nadal after rallying past Rinky Hijikata to reach second round snt

    US Open 2022: Super happy to be back, says Nadal after rallying past Hijikata to reach second round

    'Kolkata safest city in India,' says NCRB reports; experts allege suppression of facts AJR

    'Kolkata safest city in India,' says NCRB reports; experts allege suppression of facts

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon