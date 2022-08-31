Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings

As the celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi begin on August 31, actor Kartik Aaryan visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. He visited the holy place along with his parents and was seen dressed in a blush pink kurta and pyjama.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday. The actor reached the famous pandal in the morning to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh. As celebrations for the 10-day-long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi have begun from today, August 31, celebrities will be seen visiting pandals across Mumbai, particularly the Lalbaugcha Raja, to worship the god and seek his blessings.

For his visit to Lalbaughcha Raja, Kartik Aaryan wore a blush pink kurta pyjama. He met the head priest at the holy place, performed a puja, offered prasad to Ganpati Bappa and sought his blessings.

Kartik Aaryan was accompanied by his mother and father when he visited the holy place. Lalbaugcha Raja is the most famous Ganpati pandal in Mumbai, which was founded in the year 1934 in the Putlabai Chawl of Mumbai.

Every year lakhs of people including celebrities from the entertainment world, businessmen and politicians come in numbers to visit Lalbaugcha Raja. The first glimpse of the Ganpati idol was unveiled a couple of days ago.

