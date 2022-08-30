Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know Mahurat and importance of Ganpati Sthapana

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The arrival of Ganpati Bappa is happening on an auspicious yog. He is everything you need to know about the Mahurat of Ganpati Bappa’s arrival and the sthapana at your residence.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: This year Ganesh Utsav is starting on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Ganesh Chaturthi is considered one of the most important Hindu festivals in India, particularly in Maharashtra. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, an idol of Ganpati Bappa is installed at our residences and offices. Ganesh Chaturthi, each year, falls on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada, and is celebrated as Ganesh Janmotsav (Lord Ganpati’s birthday).

Lord Ganapati is the god of wisdom and auspiciousness; he is also called Vighnaharta. It is said that wherever Bappa resides, there is happiness and prosperity all the time. According to the beliefs, this year the arrival of Ganpati Bappa is taking place in a very auspicious yog. Here is everything you need to know about the mahurat of Ganpati sthapana and visarjan.

Ganesh Utsav 2022 Date: According to the Panchang, the Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month is starting on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 03:34 PM. This date will end the next day, on Wednesday, August 31 at 3:23 pm. According to Udaya Tithi, the beginning of Ganesh Utsav will be considered from Wednesday. Two auspicious yogs are being formed on this day.

Wednesday is a day that is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and this year Ganesh Utsav is also starting from Wednesday. Apart from this, the coincidence of Ravi Yog is also being made on Ganesh Chaturthi, which further increases the importance of Ganesh Chaturthi. Ravi Yog stars from 06:06 am on Wednesday to 12:12 am on Thursday. It is believed that worshipping Lord Ganapati in Ravi Yog destroys all the troubles.

When will Ganpati Visarjan happen? The festival of Ganesh Utsav lasts for 10 days. After staying with the devotees for 10 days, Lord Ganesha returns to his abode. On August 31, 10 days after the establishment of Ganpati, i.e. on September 9, immersion will take place.

It is believed that the person who worships Lord Ganesha with a sincere heart during these days, his/her life gets rid of stress. Along with this, there is happiness and prosperity in the house.