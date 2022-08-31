Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 Bollywood songs that fill you with spirit to welcome Ganpati Bappa

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: One of the most important and the biggest festivals of the Hindus, celebrations for Ganeshotsav have begun on Wednesday. As per Hindu beliefs, Lord Ganpati was born on this day, and thus it is celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi. During these 10 days of the festival, Ganpati Bappa comes and stays with his devotees and showers them with his blessings. Here are five Bollywood songs that will lift your spirits up further in welcoming Ganpati Bappa into your homes.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Celebrations for the 10-day-long Gneshotsav have begun today, August 31. As per the Hindu beliefs, Ganesh Chaturthi is considered to be the day when Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva's younger son, Ganpati, was born. It is one of the most important festivals of the Hindus that is celebrated across the country with great pomp and show. Ganesh Chaturthi is considered to be the most important festival for the Maharashtrians. It is for the first time since the pandemic that public celebrations are being held on Ganesh Chaturthi. Along with this, devotees can also visit their favourite pandals and temples, especially in Mumbai. Meanwhile, check out these five songs of the Hindi film industry that are based on Lord Ganpati.

Deva Shree Ganesha, Agneepath: Composed by Ajay-Atul and sung by Sukhwinder Singh, this track from Agneepath is one of the most popular Ganpati songs. Featuring Hrithik Roshan, the song has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 10 Ganpati shlokas that everyone must know

Mourya Re, Don: Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, this Ganpati Visarjan song is again one of the favourites from the Hindi film industry. Pictured on Shah Rukh Khan, the song is from the action film Don 2. The lyrics have been penned by Javed Akhtar.

Bappa, Banjo: Featuring Riteish Deshmukh, ‘Bappa’ has been sung by Vishal Dadlani. This track from ‘Banjo’ movie has such a fantastic beat to it that it will want you to dance all day long.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know Mahurat and importance of Ganpati Sthapana

Aala Re Aala Ganesha, Daddy: Capturing the true essence of Ganesh Chaturthi, this song from ‘Daddy’, perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the festival.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here's list of rules one should adhere to while performing Ganpati puja

Sadda Dil Vi Tu, ABCD: This song is a modern take on Ganpati songs which comes with strong contemporary flavours of Hindi and Punjabi vocals. Along with this, it also has a small part of the famous ‘Sukhkarta Dukhharta’ Marathi aarti in it.