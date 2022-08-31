Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 Bollywood songs that fill you with spirit to welcome Ganpati Bappa

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: One of the most important and the biggest festivals of the Hindus, celebrations for Ganeshotsav have begun on Wednesday. As per Hindu beliefs, Lord Ganpati was born on this day, and thus it is celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi. During these 10 days of the festival, Ganpati Bappa comes and stays with his devotees and showers them with his blessings. Here are five Bollywood songs that will lift your spirits up further in welcoming Ganpati Bappa into your homes.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 5 Bollywood songs that fill you with spirit to welcome Ganpati Bappa drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Aug 31, 2022, 8:25 AM IST

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Celebrations for the 10-day-long Gneshotsav have begun today, August 31. As per the Hindu beliefs, Ganesh Chaturthi is considered to be the day when Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva's younger son, Ganpati, was born. It is one of the most important festivals of the Hindus that is celebrated across the country with great pomp and show. Ganesh Chaturthi is considered to be the most important festival for the Maharashtrians. It is for the first time since the pandemic that public celebrations are being held on Ganesh Chaturthi. Along with this, devotees can also visit their favourite pandals and temples, especially in Mumbai. Meanwhile, check out these five songs of the Hindi film industry that are based on Lord Ganpati.

    Deva Shree Ganesha, Agneepath: Composed by Ajay-Atul and sung by Sukhwinder Singh, this track from Agneepath is one of the most popular Ganpati songs. Featuring Hrithik Roshan, the song has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

    ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 10 Ganpati shlokas that everyone must know

    Mourya Re, Don: Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, this Ganpati Visarjan song is again one of the favourites from the Hindi film industry. Pictured on Shah Rukh Khan, the song is from the action film Don 2. The lyrics have been penned by Javed Akhtar.

    Bappa, Banjo: Featuring Riteish Deshmukh, ‘Bappa’ has been sung by Vishal Dadlani. This track from ‘Banjo’ movie has such a fantastic beat to it that it will want you to dance all day long.

    ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know Mahurat and importance of Ganpati Sthapana

    Aala Re Aala Ganesha, Daddy: Capturing the true essence of Ganesh Chaturthi, this song from ‘Daddy’, perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the festival.

    ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here's list of rules one should adhere to while performing Ganpati puja

    Sadda Dil Vi Tu, ABCD: This song is a modern take on Ganpati songs which comes with strong contemporary flavours of Hindi and Punjabi vocals. Along with this, it also has a small part of the famous ‘Sukhkarta Dukhharta’ Marathi aarti in it.

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2022, 8:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Are makers blaming Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha box office failure drb

    Are makers blaming Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office failure?

    Cobra movie review: Chiyaan Vikram has given an award-worthy performance; cricketer Irfan Pathan plays pivotal roles RBA

    Cobra movie review: Chiyaan Vikram has given an award-worthy performance; Irfan Pathan plays pivotal role

    Thiruchitrambalam box office collections: Dhanush's film crossed Rs. 83 crores worldwide; read report RBA

    Thiruchitrambalam box office collections: Dhanush's film crossed Rs. 83 crores worldwide; read report

    Here's why Mumbai Police arrest actor Kamal Rashid Khan AJR

    Here's why Mumbai Police arrested actor Kamal Rashid Khan

    Chitrangda Singh Birthday College ragging is what made the actor enter fashion world drb

    Chitrangda Singh Birthday: College ragging is what made the actor enter fashion world

    Recent Stories

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 10 Ganpati shlokas that everyone must know drb

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 10 Ganpati shlokas that everyone must know

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here's list of rules one should adhere to while performing Ganpati puja - adt

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here's list of rules one should adhere to while performing Ganpati puja

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs HK: Can an experimental India bull-doz past Hong Kong?-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs HK: Can an experimental India bull-doz past Hong Kong?

    Indian Navy to get new ensign; PM Modi says move aimed at doing away with colonial past snt

    Indian Navy to get new ensign; PM Modi says move aimed at doing away with colonial past

    Alarming 8 children trafficked everyday in 2021; experts demand stringent anti-trafficking law snt

    Alarming! 8 children trafficked everyday in 2021; experts demand stringent anti-trafficking law

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon