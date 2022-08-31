Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 10 Ganpati shlokas that everyone must know

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: As the 10-day long celebrations for Ganeshotsav have begun from today, August 31, here are 10 powerful Ganpati shlokas, that every devotee must chant. It is for the first time since the pandemic that Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across the country with great pomp.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Lord Ganpati is regarded as ‘Vighnaharta’, the remover of obstacles. He is also knowns as the Lord of wisdom and prosperity. Celebration for 10-day long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi have begun from Wednesday, August 31. On the occasion, here are 10 shlokas, the devotional hymns, that are used to worship Lord Ganpati, along with their meanings. Each shloka or the devotional hymn, comes with an in-depth meaning. They all mention that the appearance of Lord Ganpati, his divinity, and merciful nature towards his devotees.

Son of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, Ganpati Bappa has been given many names including ‘Vigneshwara’ or ‘Vignahartha’ which means the remover of obstacles. He is also the first God to be worshipped before starting any puja, work or any auspicious occasion. His devotees worship prayers to him so that no obstacle comes in the way when they start something new. ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know Mahurat and importance of Ganpati Sthapana

1. Suklambhara-dharam Vishnum Shashi varnam chatur bhujam,

Prasanna vadanam dhyaayet sarva vighnopashaanthaye 2. Vinayako Vighnaraja Dvaimatura Ganaadhipaha,

Apyeka-danatha Herambha Lambhodara Gajaanana ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here's list of rules one should adhere to while performing Ganpati puja

3. Vakratunda mahakaaya suryakoti samaprabha,

Nirvignam kurume deva sarva kaaryeshu sarvada 4. Girija nandana Niranjana,

Parvati nandana shubhaanana,

Paahi prabho maam paahi prasanna

5. Om ekadantaya vidmahe vakratundaya dheemahi,

Tanno danti prachodayat 6. Gananam tva Ganapatim (Gum) havamahe,

kavim kaveenaam upama-shravastamam,

Jyeshta raajam Brahmanaam Brahmanaspata,

Aa nah shrunvann-uthibhi seeda-saadanam

7. Gajananam Bhoota ganaathi sevitham,

Kapitha Jamboophala saara bhakshitam,

Umaasutam shoka vinaasha kaaranam,

Namami Vighneshwara paada pankajam 8. Agajanana padmarkam gajaananam aharnisham,

Anekadantham bhaktaanaam ekadantam upaasmahay

9. Sri Kantho Matulo Yasya Slokam,

Sri kantho matulo yasya jananee sarva mangala,

Janakaha Shankaro devaha tam vande kunjaraananam 10. Om Gam Ganapathaye namo namaha,

Shree Siddhi Vinayaka namo namaha,

Ashta Vinayaka namo namaha,

Ganapathi bappa morya

