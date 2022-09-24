Box Office Report: 'Brahmastra' benefits from Cinema Day; here’s how other films performed
As National Cinema Day was celebrated on Friday, the ticket prices were slashed to Rs 75, as a way to celebrate the day, as well as India’s 75 years of Independence. The discounted prices clearly did attract the audience to the theatres, but what kind of an impact did it have on its collections?
Image: Official film poster
From Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer ‘Chup’ to R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana's ‘Dhokha: Round D Corner’, the cine-goers were spoilt for choices on the occasion of National Cinema Day on Friday. Apart from new releases, the audience also went to watch Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’. While Ayan Mukerji’s directorial film was able to benefit itself from the slashed ticket prices on Cinema Day, here is how the rest of the films performed on Friday; take a look.
Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva: National Cinema Day has turned out to be a boon for Ayan Mukerji's directorial film 'Brahmastra Part One Shiva'. The film which was looking at a decline in its earnings for the past few days, saw a jump in collection on Friday, thanks to National Cinema Day. The film reportedly did a business of Rs 12 crore on Friday.
Image: Official film poster
Chup: Revenge of the Artist: Actor Sunny Deol has returned to the big screen after a long time. His film ‘Chup: Revenge of the Artist’, which was released on Friday, got a very good response from the audience. However, despite this, the film could not earn as expected. According to preliminary figures, the film earned only Rs 2.80 crores on the first day of its release.
Image: Still from the trailer
Dhokha: Round D Corner: R Madhavan is back on screen once again after entertaining people with his maiden directorial venture, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. His film ‘Dhokha: Round D Corner’ was released in the theatres on Friday and received mixed reviews. The film earned only Rs 1.50 crores on the first day across the country.
Image: Official film poster
Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: The pace of South's film 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu', which started with a bang at the box office, is slowly slowing down. The film has finally touched the Rs 30 crore mark amidst the declining business. At the same time, talking about the collection on the ninth day, the business of the film was reduced to lakhs on the second Friday of its release. The film earned just Rs 0.95 crores on the previous day. With this, the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 30.50 crores.