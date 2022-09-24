Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Box Office Report: 'Brahmastra' benefits from Cinema Day; here’s how other films performed

    First Published Sep 24, 2022, 9:47 AM IST

    As National Cinema Day was celebrated on Friday, the ticket prices were slashed to Rs 75, as a way to celebrate the day, as well as India’s 75 years of Independence. The discounted prices clearly did attract the audience to the theatres, but what kind of an impact did it have on its collections?

    Image: Official film poster

    From Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer ‘Chup’ to R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana's ‘Dhokha: Round D Corner’, the cine-goers were spoilt for choices on the occasion of National Cinema Day on Friday. Apart from new releases, the audience also went to watch Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’. While Ayan Mukerji’s directorial film was able to benefit itself from the slashed ticket prices on Cinema Day, here is how the rest of the films performed on Friday; take a look.

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    Brahmastra Part One: Shiva: National Cinema Day has turned out to be a boon for Ayan Mukerji's directorial film 'Brahmastra Part One Shiva'. The film which was looking at a decline in its earnings for the past few days, saw a jump in collection on Friday, thanks to National Cinema Day. The film reportedly did a business of Rs 12 crore on Friday.

    ALSO READ: Hot Pictures: Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shows off busty figure in gym wear; floors Messi's wife

    Image: Official film poster

    Chup: Revenge of the Artist: Actor Sunny Deol has returned to the big screen after a long time. His film ‘Chup: Revenge of the Artist’, which was released on Friday, got a very good response from the audience. However, despite this, the film could not earn as expected. According to preliminary figures, the film earned only Rs 2.80 crores on the first day of its release.

    ALSO READ: Sexy video, photos: Namrata Malla’s fans should not miss her dance in blue bikini and sarong

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Dhokha: Round D Corner: R Madhavan is back on screen once again after entertaining people with his maiden directorial venture, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. His film ‘Dhokha: Round D Corner’ was released in the theatres on Friday and received mixed reviews. The film earned only Rs 1.50 crores on the first day across the country.

    Image: Official film poster

    Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: The pace of South's film 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu', which started with a bang at the box office, is slowly slowing down. The film has finally touched the Rs 30 crore mark amidst the declining business. At the same time, talking about the collection on the ninth day, the business of the film was reduced to lakhs on the second Friday of its release. The film earned just Rs 0.95 crores on the previous day. With this, the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 30.50 crores.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rs 200 extortion case Conman paid Rs 3 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Conman paid Rs 3 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez's stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi

    Here is why Raverdale actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life imprisonment drb

    Here’s why ‘Raverdale’ actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life imprisonment

    football GOAT for a reason Fans go gaga over Jose Mourinho cameo in rapper Stormzy mel made me do it video troll pep guardiola snt

    'G.O.A.T. for a reason': Fans go gaga over Mourinho's cameo in rapper Stormzy's video; troll Guardiola

    National Cinema Day 2022 Brahmastra to Dhokha 5 films you must watch in theatres today sur

    National Cinema Day 2022: Brahmastra to Dhokha, 5 films you must watch in theatres today

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shaakuntalam to release on this date deets inside sur

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Shaakuntalam’ to release on this date; deets inside

    Recent Stories

    Ankita Bhandari Case: Uttarakhand cops claim BJP leader's son 'confessed' to killing resort receptionist

    Ankita Bhandari Case: Uttarakhand cops claim BJP leader's son 'confessed' to killing resort receptionist

    Can drugs lower your sex drive? Here are 7 drugs you should avoid sur

    Can drugs lower your sex drive? Here are 7 drugs you should avoid

    Navratri 2022 Sabudana khichdi vrat aloo 5 easy and delicious recipes you can try at home gcw

    Navratri 2022: 5 easy and delicious recipes you can try at home

    Numerology Prediction for September 24 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 24, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for September 24 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 24, 2022: Pisces, Leo be carful; Virgo, Libra to have a good day

    Recent Videos

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon