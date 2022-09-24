Box Office Report: 'Brahmastra' benefits from Cinema Day; here’s how other films performed

As National Cinema Day was celebrated on Friday, the ticket prices were slashed to Rs 75, as a way to celebrate the day, as well as India’s 75 years of Independence. The discounted prices clearly did attract the audience to the theatres, but what kind of an impact did it have on its collections?

Image: Official film poster

From Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer ‘Chup’ to R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana's ‘Dhokha: Round D Corner’, the cine-goers were spoilt for choices on the occasion of National Cinema Day on Friday. Apart from new releases, the audience also went to watch Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’. While Ayan Mukerji’s directorial film was able to benefit itself from the slashed ticket prices on Cinema Day, here is how the rest of the films performed on Friday; take a look.

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva: National Cinema Day has turned out to be a boon for Ayan Mukerji's directorial film 'Brahmastra Part One Shiva'. The film which was looking at a decline in its earnings for the past few days, saw a jump in collection on Friday, thanks to National Cinema Day. The film reportedly did a business of Rs 12 crore on Friday. ALSO READ: Hot Pictures: Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shows off busty figure in gym wear; floors Messi's wife

Image: Official film poster

Chup: Revenge of the Artist: Actor Sunny Deol has returned to the big screen after a long time. His film ‘Chup: Revenge of the Artist’, which was released on Friday, got a very good response from the audience. However, despite this, the film could not earn as expected. According to preliminary figures, the film earned only Rs 2.80 crores on the first day of its release. ALSO READ: Sexy video, photos: Namrata Malla’s fans should not miss her dance in blue bikini and sarong

Image: Still from the trailer

Dhokha: Round D Corner: R Madhavan is back on screen once again after entertaining people with his maiden directorial venture, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. His film ‘Dhokha: Round D Corner’ was released in the theatres on Friday and received mixed reviews. The film earned only Rs 1.50 crores on the first day across the country.

Image: Official film poster