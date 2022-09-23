Hot Pictures: Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shows off busty figure in gym wear; floors Messi's wife

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez leaves her fans stunned with photographs of herself in black gym gear, showing off her busty figure.

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, never fails to impress her fans. The Spanish model on Friday took to Instagram to show off her busty figure as she posted saucy photographs of herself in gym gear at a boxing ring.

Dressed in a cleavage-revealing black sports bra and matching tights, Georgina Rodriguez poses for the camera as she accessorised her look with a black cap. She topped her look with a black ultra-crop 3/4th sleeve t-shirt and red nail polish.

In another photograph, Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is seated in a car where she shows off a white Christian Dior handbag. The model's fans showered their love, and her super hot look also left Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, in awe as she commented with two fire emojis.

Recently, Georgina Rodriguez stunned her fans with her kickboxing skills as she packed a punch in an exhausting training session.

Ronaldo's partner is known to be in top shape and wows her followers from time to time as she flaunts her curves in varied pieces of clothing.

