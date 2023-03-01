Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'There is a place in hell reserved for....' - Shakira lambasts ex-partner Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend

    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

    Shakira is now separated from her ex-partner Gerard Pique, while it was one of the most-talked-about football couple separations last year. Recently, the Colombian opened up on the episode and lambasted the Spaniard and his new girlfriend.

    Image credit: Facebook/Instagram

    Former Spanish and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is enjoying his retirement with the newfound love of his life Clara Chia Marti, as the two keep sharing their inseparable pictures on social media. Speaking on his newfound love, it came at the cost of his ex-partner, the renowned Colombian singer and belly dancer Shakira, with whom he shares a couple of kids.

    The two separated last year after Shakira allegedly caught him red-handed cheating on her. While the two split last June, she has retained the custody of her two kids and has since composed a song where she has taken a subtle dig at Pique. Meanwhile, as per Daily Mail, she recently opened up on the episode where she apparently cursed the Spaniard and his new girl.

    ALSO READ: Shakira's next song attacking ex-boyfriend Pique to be released on very special date; details here

    Image credit: Getty

    "There is a place in hell reserved for women who don't support other women. I bought that story that a woman needed a man to complete herself. I also dreamed of a family where the children had a mum and dad under the same roof. You don't achieve all your dreams in life, but life has a way of compensating you, and I think life has certainly done it with me with the marvellous two children I have who fill me with love every day. I've always been emotionally dependent on men and fallen in love with love, and I think I've understood that story from another perspective. Today, I am sufficient on my own," Shakira said to journalist Enrique Acevedo on the Mexican channel Canal Estrellas.

    Image credit: Getty

    "When a woman faces life's battles, she comes out stronger. Now, paradoxically, I feel complete because I depend on myself, and I have two children who depend on me, which means I have to be stronger than a lioness. That strength comes from experiencing a painful loss, accepting it, tolerating frustration, and understanding that life doesn't always bring us what we want," added Shakira.

    ALSO READ: BZRP Music Sessions #53 - A look at Shakira's 6-point savage attack on Pique and Clara Chia Marti

    Image credit: Getty

    "There are broken dreams, and you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground and put yourself together again, and also be an example to my children… Now, I've got more confidence in myself. I didn't know I could end up being strong. I always thought I was more fragile. I've got some of everything, but you must have faith," Shakira concluded.

