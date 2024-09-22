Arjun rescue op: Confusion mars search op as diving expert Eshwar Malpe quits, Navy to arrive tomorrow

Local diving expert Eshwar Malpe withdrew from the Shiruru search operation due to differences with the district administration and coordination concerns. Malpe had discovered an Activa scooter and wooden debris from the riverbed of the Gangavali river.

Bengaluru: A disagreement between local diving expert Eshwar Malpe and the district administration led to his withdrawal from the Shiruru search operation to find missing lorry driver Arjun from Kerala, and two others. Malpe ended his participation citing differences with the administration and concerns over coordination.

Earlier, Malpe had discovered an Activa scooter and wooden debris, believed to be from Arjun's truck, at a location previously marked by the Navy. However, police intervention and advice to inform the district administration first led to Malpe's decision to withdraw. Also, a fan, used to cool the radiator of engine, was found along with its surrounding ring, near the spot marked by the Navy as point CP4.



Malpe stated, "The police asked me not to act like a hero. I came for the search but can't continue like this". He also said sorry to Arjun's family.



Contrary to Malpe's claims, MLA Satish Krishna Sail denied any confusion in coordination. The district administration confirmed the Navy's participation in tomorrow's search and the possibility of extending the search for another eight days.



The district collector Lakshmipriya said the Navy will join the operation from tomorrow (Sep 23) and the district police chief will ensure coordination and the precautions were taken to avoid dangers to Malpe's life, explaining that he was not told to refrain from the search..



A meeting of the disaster management committee will determine the future course of the search operation and its duration.



The search operation has been marred by controversy, with truck owner Manaf alleging the district administration's intervention led to Malpe's departure, calling it a deliberate avoidance.

