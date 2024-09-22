Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arjun rescue op: Confusion mars search op as diving expert Eshwar Malpe quits, Navy to arrive tomorrow

    Local diving expert Eshwar Malpe withdrew from the Shiruru search operation due to differences with the district administration and coordination concerns. Malpe had discovered an Activa scooter and wooden debris from the riverbed of the Gangavali river.

    Arjun rescue op: Confusion mars search op as diving expert Eshwar Malpe quits, Navy to arrive on Sep 23
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 22, 2024, 7:05 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 22, 2024, 7:05 PM IST

    Bengaluru: A disagreement between local diving expert Eshwar Malpe and the district administration led to his withdrawal from the Shiruru search operation to find missing lorry driver Arjun from Kerala, and two others. Malpe ended his participation citing differences with the administration and concerns over coordination.

    Also Read: Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall, several districts under yellow alert

    Earlier, Malpe had discovered an Activa scooter and wooden debris, believed to be from Arjun's truck, at a location previously marked by the Navy. However, police intervention and advice to inform the district administration first led to Malpe's decision to withdraw. Also, a fan, used to cool the radiator of engine, was found along with its surrounding ring, near the spot marked by the Navy as point CP4.


    Malpe stated, "The police asked me not to act like a hero. I came for the search but can't continue like this". He also said sorry to Arjun's family.


    Contrary to Malpe's claims, MLA Satish Krishna Sail denied any confusion in coordination. The district administration confirmed the Navy's participation in tomorrow's search and the possibility of extending the search for another eight days.


    The district collector Lakshmipriya said the Navy will join the operation from tomorrow (Sep 23) and the district police chief will ensure coordination and the precautions were taken to avoid dangers to Malpe's life, explaining that he was not told to refrain from the search..


    A meeting of the disaster management committee will determine the future course of the search operation and its duration.


    The search operation has been marred by controversy, with truck owner Manaf alleging the district administration's intervention led to Malpe's departure, calling it a deliberate avoidance.

    Also Read: Kerala: CPI(M) condemns MLA PV Anvar's public criticism, asks him to refrain from making public statements

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall, several districts under yellow alert dmn

    Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall, several districts under yellow alert

    Kerala: CPI(M) condemns MLA PV Anvar's public criticism, asks him to refrain from making public statements dmn

    Kerala: CPI(M) condemns MLA PV Anvar's public criticism, asks him to refrain from making public statements

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-669 September 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-669 September 22 2024: Who will win the first prize?

    Arjun rescue op: Divers recover lorry's cooling fan and ring from Gangavali river dmn

    Arjun rescue op: Divers recover lorry's cooling fan and ring from Gangavali river

    MoS Suresh Gopi visits ernst and young employee Anna Sebastian's family; assures to raise issue in Parliament as a 'father' anr

    MoS Suresh Gopi visits EY employee Anna Sebastian's family; assures to raise issue in Parliament as a 'father'

    Recent Stories

    Why red aloe vera is new superpower for skin, hair, and heart health AJR

    Why red aloe vera is new superpower for skin, hair, and heart health

    Tirupati laddu row: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu announces "cleansing process" in state temples dmn

    Tirupati laddu row: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu announces "cleansing process" in state temples

    Prone to Urinary Tract Infections? Discover easy prevention tips NTI

    Prone to Urinary Tract Infections? Discover easy prevention tips

    Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall, several districts under yellow alert dmn

    Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall, several districts under yellow alert

    BSNL gains over 20 lakh customers after tariff hikes by Airtel, Jio vkp

    BSNL gains over 20 lakh customers after tariff hikes by Airtel, Jio

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon