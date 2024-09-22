Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prone to Urinary Tract Infections? Discover easy prevention tips

     Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are common and uncomfortable. Implementing simple prevention strategies can help reduce the risk and maintain better urinary health for everyone.
     

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 22, 2024, 5:40 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 22, 2024, 5:40 PM IST

    Millions of people are afflicted with urinary tract infections (UTIs) annually. Due to anatomical variations, men can also get infected with these illnesses, although women are more susceptible. For people who get UTIs frequently, prevention is essential since they can result in discomfort, frequent urine, and uncomfortable feelings. Here are a few easy-to-follow yet powerful suggestions to lower your chance of getting a UTI.

    Stay Hydrated
    One of the simplest ways to prevent UTIs is to drink plenty of water. Staying hydrated helps flush out bacteria from the urinary tract, reducing the likelihood of infection. Aim for at least eight glasses of water a day, and consider increasing your intake if you're physically active or live in a hot climate.

    Practice Good Hygiene
    Proper hygiene is essential for preventing UTIs. Always wipe from front to back after using the toilet to avoid transferring bacteria from the anal area to the urethra. For women, it’s advisable to avoid using harsh soaps or feminine hygiene sprays that can irritate the urethra. Additionally, wearing breathable cotton underwear can help keep the area dry and free from bacteria.

    Urinate Regularly
    Don’t hold in urine for long periods. Frequent urination helps flush out bacteria before they can multiply. If you feel the urge to go, take the time to visit the restroom. This is especially important after sexual activity, as bacteria can enter the urinary tract during intercourse.

    Consider Probiotics
    Probiotics, often found in yogurt and other fermented foods, can help maintain a healthy balance of bacteria in the body. Some studies suggest that probiotics can prevent UTIs by promoting the growth of good bacteria in the urinary tract. Incorporating foods rich in probiotics into your diet may offer an additional layer of protection.

    Avoid Irritating Substances
    Some drugs can aggravate the bladder and raise the possibility of urinary tract infections. These consist of artificial sweeteners, alcohol, caffeine, and spicy foods.  If you find that consuming these items correlates with UTI outbreaks, consider reducing or eliminating them from your diet.

    Cranberry Products
    Cranberry juice and supplements have long been touted for their potential to prevent UTIs. While research is mixed, some studies suggest that cranberry products may help prevent bacteria from adhering to the urinary tract walls. If you enjoy cranberries, consider incorporating them into your diet as a preventive measure.

    Consult Your Doctor
    If you frequently experience UTIs despite following preventive measures, consult your healthcare provider. They may recommend additional strategies or conduct tests to identify underlying issues that could be contributing to the problem.

    By adopting these easy prevention tips, you can significantly reduce your risk of urinary tract infections and maintain better urinary health. Staying informed and proactive is key to managing and preventing UTIs effectively.

