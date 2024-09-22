Tirupati laddu row: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu announces "cleansing process" in state temples

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has vowed to initiate a "cleansing process" in state temples after allegations of animal fat in Tirupati Laddus.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has vowed to initiate a "cleansing process" across all temples in the state following allegations of animal fat being used in Tirupati laddus. This move aims to respect religious sentiments and restore the sanctity of temples. Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) claims that the previous YSRCP regime used 'beef tallow, lard, and fish oil' in preparing Tirumala laddus, sparking controversy.

Naidu announced that the government will consult with prominent religious leaders, including Jeer Swamy and Kanchi Swamy, to determine the future course of action regarding the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of the renowned Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

“A decision will be made soon after consultations with Jeer Swamy, Kanchi Swamy, and other religious leaders in response to the Tirupati laddu controversy,” Naidu said.

The TDP has criticized the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) for allegedly disrespecting religious sentiments and engaging in diversional politics. Naidu questioned the feasibility of obtaining a kilogram of cow ghee at Rs 320, highlighting the need for caution when making decisions related to the sacred site of Tirumala.



Naidu also highlighted the unique glory of Tirupati laddu, citing its centuries-old history and failed replication attempts in Ayodhya.

"In Ayodhya also they tried to replicate Tirumala laddu and workers were also taken from here but it was not possible. This matter was told to me by people from there (Ayodhya)," Naidu said.

He emphasized the importance of protecting customs and traditions of every religion, stating that the government needs to safeguard devotees' sentiments.



This development comes amidst a war of words between TDP and YSRCP, with the latter accusing TDP of politicizing religious matters.

