Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIR filed against Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT actress Parvati Nair for abusing house help in Chennai

    Actress Parvati Nair is being investigated for reportedly abusing and detaining a worker called Subash Chandra Bose. Following Bose's allegation, a case was filed against the actress and five others under sections 296(b), 115(2), and 351(2) of the BNS.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 9:51 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 9:51 AM IST

    Actress Parvati Nair, who costarred with Thalapathy Vijay in 'GOAT', is being investigated for reportedly abusing and detaining a worker called Subash Chandra Bose. Following Bose's allegation, a case was filed against the actress and five others under sections 296(b), 115(2), and 351(2) of the BNS. According to DSR text, Bose, who previously worked at KJR Studios, was also invited to conduct domestic labor at Parvati Nair's home in 2022.

    article_image2

    Several valuables, including a laptop, watch camera, and mobile phone, went missing from Nair's home at the time, prompting the actress to file a complaint against Bose on suspicion of theft. Bose claims that following his release, when he went to work at KJR Studios, Parvati Nair hit him, and the other five verbally assaulted him.

    article_image3

    Bose filed a complaint with the Teynampet Police Station; however, when no action was taken, he petitioned the Saidapet 19th MM Court. An FIR has been filed against Parvati Nair and others by directions from the Saidapet Magistrate Court, and investigations are ongoing. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nair was last seen in 'GOAT' with Vijay.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan looks dapper in new promo, show to premiere on THIS date RKK

    Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan looks dapper in new promo, show to premiere on THIS date

    Legend of Maula Jatt: Raj Thackeray opposes release of Fawad, Mahira Khan's film in India RKK

    Legend of Maula Jatt: Raj Thackeray opposes release of Fawad, Mahira Khan's film in India

    Devara Trailer: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor promise an action packed thriller [WATCH] NTI

    Devara Trailer: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor promise an action packed thriller [WATCH]

    Shraddha Kapoor welcomes nanhi stree, names her 'small' (see pictures) NTI

    Shraddha Kapoor welcomes nanhi stree, names her 'small' (see picture)

    Coldplay adds third concert in India due to high demand; BookMyShow tickets available today at 2 PM AJR

    Coldplay adds third concert in India due to high demand; BookMyShow tickets available today at 2 PM

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 23 2024: Check latest prices of 10gm gold here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 23 2024: Check latest prices of 10gm gold here

    Snake on train: Panic grips passengers on Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express (WATCH) gcw

    Snake on train: Panic grips passengers on Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-788 September 23 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-788 September 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan looks dapper in new promo, show to premiere on THIS date RKK

    Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan looks dapper in new promo, show to premiere on THIS date

    Boost Your Home's Vastu: Ideal dustbin locations you need to know NTI

    Boost Your Home’s Vastu: Ideal dustbin locations you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon