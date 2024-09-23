FIR filed against Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT actress Parvati Nair for abusing house help in Chennai

Actress Parvati Nair is being investigated for reportedly abusing and detaining a worker called Subash Chandra Bose. Following Bose's allegation, a case was filed against the actress and five others under sections 296(b), 115(2), and 351(2) of the BNS.

Actress Parvati Nair, who costarred with Thalapathy Vijay in 'GOAT', is being investigated for reportedly abusing and detaining a worker called Subash Chandra Bose. Following Bose's allegation, a case was filed against the actress and five others under sections 296(b), 115(2), and 351(2) of the BNS. According to DSR text, Bose, who previously worked at KJR Studios, was also invited to conduct domestic labor at Parvati Nair's home in 2022.

Several valuables, including a laptop, watch camera, and mobile phone, went missing from Nair's home at the time, prompting the actress to file a complaint against Bose on suspicion of theft. Bose claims that following his release, when he went to work at KJR Studios, Parvati Nair hit him, and the other five verbally assaulted him.

Bose filed a complaint with the Teynampet Police Station; however, when no action was taken, he petitioned the Saidapet 19th MM Court. An FIR has been filed against Parvati Nair and others by directions from the Saidapet Magistrate Court, and investigations are ongoing. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nair was last seen in 'GOAT' with Vijay.

