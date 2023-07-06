Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Esha Gupta HOT Photos: Actress amplifies sizzle in sexiest bikinis, attires (PICTURES)

    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 6:38 PM IST

    Esha Gupta's HOT photos and videos always succeed in igniting the internet. This time the actress has elevated sizzle in these scintillating pictures of herself enjoying times on the beach in a bikini and sexy outfits.

    article_image1

    Image: Esha Gupta / Instagram

    Esha Gupta looks dazzling in sizzling outfits. The actress knows how to raise the temperatures on her Instagram and does this so smoothly.

    article_image2

    Image: Esha Gupta / Instagram

    Esha Gupta elevates the heat on Instagram in her beige-coloured bikini and bottoms with background of lush greenery and cobbled stones.

    article_image3

    Image: Esha Gupta / Instagram

    Esha Gupta looks sensational in her risque cream-coloured backless ensemble attire, which flaunts her back and gives a sexy view of her thighs.

    article_image4

    Image: Esha Gupta / Instagram

    Esha Gupta looks stunning and sensational in this black bikini and bottom as she lies down on the beach lounging chair with closed eyes.

    article_image5

    Image: Esha Gupta / Instagram

    Esha Gupta looks the hottest and a sight to behold in a bold BLACK bikini and bottoms as she sits down on the beach sands with a view of beach waters and gives a radiant smile.

    article_image6

    Image: Esha Gupta / Instagram

    Esha Gupta looks sexy in a dark blue bikini and bottoms as she lies down with her eyes closed on a beach chair.

    article_image7

    Image: Esha Gupta / Instagram

    Esha Gupta looks drop-dead gorgeous and stunning in an unbuttoned cream-coloured short dhoti-styled shirt attire that displays her breasts to fans.

    article_image8

    Image: Esha Gupta / Instagram

    Esha Gupta goes topless as she looks ahead in the photo with open hair and only denim-blue jeans to enhance her look as she flaunts her bare back and hands here.

