Drustibottu: Know all about Raghu Shivamogga, who played the role of villainous police officer

The Drustibottu serial has been making a lot of noise since its recent launch. The police officer's acting in the serial has been highly appreciated. So who is this police officer?

The Drustibottu serial, starring Vijay Suriya and Arpita Mohita, has been successful in winning over viewers with its unique storyline. Vijay Suriya plays the role of Rowdy Dattabhay and Arpita plays the role of Drushti. The story revolves around the challenges faced by fair-skinned girls in society. Another important character in this serial is that of a police officer.

Drushti, who is as beautiful as an ivory doll, is raised by her mother by applying black paint all over her face and body since childhood. The reason being, in the slum-like area where they live, a beautiful girl can easily attract unwanted attention. Hence, her mother hid Drushti's beauty from the eyes of society.

Dhana, a lecherous and murderous police officer who believes that the poor can be exploited, takes Drushti to a Swami's place for work. There, during a heavy downpour, Drushti's beauty is revealed. Since then, the police officer has had his eyes set on Drushti. The same police officer who used to mock Drushti's dark complexion is now smitten by her beauty and is after her.

He torments Drushti and her family with his wickedness, claims that he will marry her, takes her to the cinema, behaves badly with her, and acts so villainously that the audience curses him. The real name of this police officer is Raghu Shivamogga.

Who is Raghu Shivamogga? Where was he before? Here are the full details about him. Raghu is originally a theater artist. Raghu, who hails from Gopala in Shivamogga, used to do mimicry and later joined Neenasam and learned acting there. Later, Raghu Shivamogga made a name for himself as an actor, director, and writer.

Raghu Shivamogga faced the camera for the first time by acting in the popular TV serial Mukta and later directed a short film called Makkala Rangabhoomi. He is also the director of the movie Choori Katte. Not only that, Raghu, who was a police officer in the recently released films Bheema, Hoysala, Kaiva, and DDD, is also a police officer in the Drustibottu serial.

Raghu Shivamogga directed a short film called 'Chowka Bar', which was a story of a fake call scam starring Achyuta Kumar and Sharath Lohitashwa. Raghu Shivamogga also released this film in theaters and was successful. The film also won a state award. Currently, Raghu Shivamogga, who is breathing life into the Drusti Bottu serial, has been highly appreciated for his acting.

Latest Videos