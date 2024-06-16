Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani SUPER SEXY photos: 8 times the 'Yodha' actress set internet on fire with his SIZZLING pictures

    Disha Patani often raises the heat and breaks internet as she posts pictures on the gram. Let's check out some of her sexy, revealing photos

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 16, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani consistently captures the internet's attention with her bold fashion choices. The Bollywood actress is once again stirring up a storm on social media with her captivating photos

    article_image2

    Disha Patani

    Disha looks seductive in this maroon, bikini. The actress looks hot with wet hair and glistening body

    article_image3

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani took to Instagram to share this seductive photo of herself in a white gown. Here her cleavage is amply visible

    article_image4

    Disha Patani

    She exuded effortless glamour, perfectly balancing elegance and poise. She showcased her curves and struck the perfect pose

    article_image5

    Disha Patani

    Disha let her hair flow freely, beautifully framing her face. She reclined on the floor as the cameras captured her stunning beauty

    article_image6

    Disha Patani

    She is set to appear in Nag Ashwin's action drama Kalki 2898-AD, featuring Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amitabh Bachchan. Additionally, she will be part of the online series Showtime, alongside Emraan Hashmi

    article_image7

    Disha Patani

    She looks ravishing in this red, flowy dress. Disha Patani looks seductive and hot with great wavy hair

    article_image8

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani glams up the hotness quotient in this black bikini beside a pool. The 'Yodha' actress looks seductive

    article_image9

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani frequently posts alluring photos on Instagram. Known for her impeccable style, the actress confidently showcases her curves, inspiring major fashion aspirations

    Video Icon