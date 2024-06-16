Disha Patani SUPER SEXY photos: 8 times the 'Yodha' actress set internet on fire with his SIZZLING pictures
Disha Patani often raises the heat and breaks internet as she posts pictures on the gram. Let's check out some of her sexy, revealing photos
Disha Patani
Disha Patani consistently captures the internet's attention with her bold fashion choices. The Bollywood actress is once again stirring up a storm on social media with her captivating photos
Disha Patani
Disha looks seductive in this maroon, bikini. The actress looks hot with wet hair and glistening body
Disha Patani
Disha Patani took to Instagram to share this seductive photo of herself in a white gown. Here her cleavage is amply visible
Disha Patani
She exuded effortless glamour, perfectly balancing elegance and poise. She showcased her curves and struck the perfect pose
Disha Patani
Disha let her hair flow freely, beautifully framing her face. She reclined on the floor as the cameras captured her stunning beauty
Disha Patani
She is set to appear in Nag Ashwin's action drama Kalki 2898-AD, featuring Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amitabh Bachchan. Additionally, she will be part of the online series Showtime, alongside Emraan Hashmi
Disha Patani
She looks ravishing in this red, flowy dress. Disha Patani looks seductive and hot with great wavy hair
Disha Patani
Disha Patani glams up the hotness quotient in this black bikini beside a pool. The 'Yodha' actress looks seductive
Disha Patani
Disha Patani frequently posts alluring photos on Instagram. Known for her impeccable style, the actress confidently showcases her curves, inspiring major fashion aspirations