Foreign seeds, AC temperature: Man arrested for growing ganja in balcony of Noida flat (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, a man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida for growing ganja in the flower pots kept in the balcony of his apartment. The accused Rahul Chaudhary cultivated the illegal crop in pots under controlled conditions.

Rahul reportedly used to order cannabis seeds from a foreign website, meticulously nurturing them in controlled environment under AC temperature. According to the police, each plant cost Chaudhary between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 to grow, yielding around 40 grams of cannabis per plant.

On the black market, this quantity could fetch between Rs 60,000 and Rs 80,000.

The carefully curated operation, housed in an air-conditioned flat, was designed to produce high-quality cannabis, which Chaudhary marketed through the dark web.

In a similar incident, a Bengaluru couple was arrested after inadvertently revealing two ganja plants growing in their balcony garden when they posted a Facebook video. Sagar Gurung, 37, and his wife, Urmila Kumari, 38, were taken into custody by Bengaluru police, who acted on online discussions sparked by the video, which surfaced on October 18.

