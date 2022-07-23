Disha Patani shows off sexy cleavage, toned midriff and legs during Ek Villain Returns promotions

Disha Patani has been setting the internet on fire with her killer looks and stunning fashion. The Ek Villain Returns actor has been slaying it with the film’s promotions in revealing yet gorgeous outfits.

If you need to seek some fashion inspiration, look nowhere but Disha Patani’s wardrobe. With the promotions of Ek Villain Returns in full swing, Disha has been slaying the fashion world with the sexiest and classiest of outfits. In every single promotional event that Disha Patani has been a part of for Ek Villain Returns, the actor has only upped her fashion game each time. On Saturday, Disha was out on one more promotional activity for Ek Villain Returns, and her look for the evening is by far the hottest that she has worn since the time of the film’s trailer launch.

Disha Patani, along with actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria, were seen promoting the film in Mumbai’s Andheri West area where they first took a drive in an open jeep, followed by a picture session with the paps. ALSO READ: Sexy video alert: Disha Patani’s racy moves will drive you crazy!

On the occasion, Disha Patani wore a stunning lime green crop top that put ample of her cleavage on display. She paired it with a shimmery silver a-line skirt that came with a dramatic slit. ALSO READ: Exclusive: Is Arjun Kapoor getting married? Ek Villain Returns actor reveals the truth!

Disha Patani’s fashion game for the promotions of Ek Villain Returns has been on point. In the past few days, Disha has shined in every outfit that she wore, whether it was the blue tie top from Friday’s event in Mumbai, the brown ruffle tube dress she wore for promotions in Indore or the black crop top and slit skirt she wore on the day of the trailer launch, Disha has wooed her fans in every outfit that she wore.

