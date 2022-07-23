Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani shows off sexy cleavage, toned midriff and legs during Ek Villain Returns promotions

    First Published Jul 23, 2022, 6:32 PM IST

    Disha Patani has been setting the internet on fire with her killer looks and stunning fashion. The Ek Villain Returns actor has been slaying it with the film’s promotions in revealing yet gorgeous outfits.

    Image: Virender Chawla

    If you need to seek some fashion inspiration, look nowhere but Disha Patani’s wardrobe. With the promotions of Ek Villain Returns in full swing, Disha has been slaying the fashion world with the sexiest and classiest of outfits. In every single promotional event that Disha Patani has been a part of for Ek Villain Returns, the actor has only upped her fashion game each time. On Saturday, Disha was out on one more promotional activity for Ek Villain Returns, and her look for the evening is by far the hottest that she has worn since the time of the film’s trailer launch.

    Image: Virender Chawla

    Disha Patani, along with actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria, were seen promoting the film in Mumbai’s Andheri West area where they first took a drive in an open jeep, followed by a picture session with the paps.

    ALSO READ: Sexy video alert: Disha Patani’s racy moves will drive you crazy!

    Image: Virender Chawla

    On the occasion, Disha Patani wore a stunning lime green crop top that put ample of her cleavage on display. She paired it with a shimmery silver a-line skirt that came with a dramatic slit.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: Is Arjun Kapoor getting married? Ek Villain Returns actor reveals the truth!

    Image: Virender Chawla

    Disha Patani’s fashion game for the promotions of Ek Villain Returns has been on point. In the past few days, Disha has shined in every outfit that she wore, whether it was the blue tie top from Friday’s event in Mumbai, the brown ruffle tube dress she wore for promotions in Indore or the black crop top and slit skirt she wore on the day of the trailer launch, Disha has wooed her fans in every outfit that she wore.

    Image: Virender Chawla

    Meanwhile, John Abraham, who was missing from the promotions for the last few days, has once again joined Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. Ek Villain Returns, helmed by Mohite Suri and produced by T Series, will hit the theatres on Friday, July 29.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Brock Lesnar returns and beats up Theory on SmackDown amid reports of walkout-ayh

    WWE: Brock Lesnar returns and beats up Theory on SmackDown amid reports of walkout

    Amitabh Bachchan Rashmika Mandanna GoodBye to release on THIS date drb

    Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘GoodBye’ to release on THIS date

    Happy Birthday Suriya Mohanlal to R Madhavan Mammootty stars celebrate Soorarai Pottru actor National Award drb

    Happy Birthday Suriya: Mohanlal to R Madhavan, Mammootty, stars celebrate his National Award

    Twitter marks 'End of an Era' with Vince McMahon retiring as WWE Chairman-ayh

    Twitter marks 'End of an Era' with Vince McMahon retiring as WWE Chairman

    National Film Awards 2022 complete list of winners drb

    National Film Awards 2022: Suriya, Ajay Devgn bag ‘Best Actor’; see complete winners list here

    Recent Stories

    Country will benefit from Murmu's leadership, says outgoing President Kovind in farewell speech - adt

    Country will benefit from Murmu's leadership, says outgoing President Kovind in farewell speech

    Karnataka War of words erupt between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah camps over CM candidate - adt

    Karnataka: War of words erupt between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah camps over CM candidate

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Neeraj Chopra-led Indian athletics team tipped for great show-ayh

    CWG 2022: Neeraj Chopra-led Indian athletics team tipped for great show

    Sexy bikini pictures Kim Kardashian takes shower at beach in metallic two piece drb

    Sexy bikini pictures: Kim Kardashian takes shower at beach in metallic two-piece

    football cristiano Ronaldo sparks troll fest after posting latest workout photo in Manchester United shorts snt

    Ronaldo sparks troll fest after posting latest workout photo in Man United shorts

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon