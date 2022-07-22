Exclusive: Is Arjun Kapoor getting married? Ek Villain Returns actor reveals the truth!

Ahead of the release of Ek Villain Returns, Arjun Kapoor reveals the truth behind the rumours of him getting married. Meanwhile, the multi-starrer film helmed by Moht Suri, which will release on July 29, also stars actors John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

(Image: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

With only a week left for the theatrical release of Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’, Arjun Kapoor has been busy with the film’s promotions. He has been touring multiple cities with his co-stars from the film, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. While John Abraham is soon expected to join them again for the film’s promotions, the trio have left no stone unturned to reach out to their fans, ahead of the film’s release.

Amidst the promotions of Ek Villain Returns, Arjun Kapoor, who was in Indore on Thursday, has clarified the air around his marriage. It is no secret that Arjun has been a lot in the news for his personal life. Recently, rumours had started doing rounds that marriage is possibly on the cards for Arjun.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor Exclusive: 'Sanjay Dutt would call me home and take me for a drive in his Ferrari'

Arjun Kapoor has revealed the truth behind these rumours! In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable, Arjun was asked to tell one bizarre or funny thing that he heard about himself recently. Responding to it, the actor said, “That I am getting married!”. With this, the actor has clearly put all the rumours aside.

Check out the fun rapid-fire round with actors Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani here:

ALSO READ: Vidyut Jammwal Exclusive! 'North-south divide? How little is people's thinking'

Furthermore, Arjun Kapoor also threw light on his favourite holiday destination. When asked which one he likes more between Maldives and France, Arjun quipped “New York”. Along with this, Arjun also said that ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ actor Allu Arjun is one of his favourite actors from down South.

Meanwhile, a sequel to 2014’s ‘Ek Villain’ starring actors Sidharth Malhotra, Ritiesh Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor, ‘Ek Villain Returns’ marks the debut of Tara as a singer. Starring actors Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, will hit the theatres on July 29. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film has been backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.