Sexy video alert: Disha Patani’s racy moves will drive you crazy!

When it is about showing off those curves in a sensuous manner, there is none who can match up to the oomph level of actor Disha Patani. She is one of the hottest actresses in the Hindi film industry, with a sculpted body like none other. Disha, who often posts her hot pictures on her social media platforms, shared a video of herself, moving in a sensuous manner.

The video that Disha Patani shared on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, shows the actress striking some sexy poses for the camera. Basically, the video is of a photoshoot session. It appears to be from the day of the trailer launch of Disha’s upcoming film ‘Ek Villain Returns’, co-starring actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

Disha Patani is seen wearing a black crop top, a fitted a-line black skirt and matching black boots. She left her hair open and in soft curls. One of the poses that Disha struck for the camera is where she pushes her curvy buttocks out.

What adds to the hotness quotient is the song that Disha Patani chose for the video. The song that Disha played was the latest version of ‘Galliyan’ sung by Ankit Tiwari; the song has been reprised for the sequel. It is the same song that became a superhit for the original film ‘Ek Villain’ which starred actors Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

The newest version of ‘Galliyan Return’ was released by the makers of ‘Ek Villain Returns’ on Monday evening. Within a day of its release, the song that was released by T-Series has received more than 12 million views. The film, helmed by Mohit Suri, will hit the theatres by the end of this month on July 29.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani was recently trolled for her looks wherein many accused her of undergoing plastic surgery. There were also people who tried to troll her for her clothes.