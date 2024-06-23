Disha Patani drops pictures in HOT lacy, cleavage revealing black dress

Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses who often takes to social media to share her pictures.

On Sunday, Disha Patani took to Instagram to share pictures in a black dress in which she looked stunning.

The outfit came it straps and a net cor-set, which revealed her sexy cleavage and falunted her hot body.

In one she was seen dancing and the outfit came in monochrome and showed her toned back and sexy caves.

To complete her look, she wore earrings, and a bracelet, put minimal makeup, and left her hair open at the back.

She posed elegantly which showed off her hot body. Disha stole the hearts of many and they took to the comment section to praise her.

Disha will be seen in the film Kalki AD, alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Hassan.

