'Treated me like beast, Atul's family demanded Rs 10lakh leading to my father's death: What techie's wife said

Amid the outcry over Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's death by suicide over alleged harassment by his wife, Nikita Singhania, details have emerged of a complaint filed by her in 2022, alleging harassment and assault for dowry. Singhania has alleged that he treated the husband-wife relationship "like a beast" and his family's demand for dowry contributed to her father suffering a stroke and dying.

The family of Nikita Singhania, the estranged wife of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, firmly denied any involvement in his tragic death by suicide earlier this week. Atul (34) left behind a haunting 24-page suicide note and an 81-minute video, accusing his wife and her family of relentless harassment amidst divorce and child custody battle in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Amid the outcry over Atul Subhash's suicide, details have emerged of a complaint filed by his wife Nikita Singhania, in 2022, alleging harassment and assault for dowry. Singhania has alleged that he treated the husband-wife relationship "like a beast" and his family's demand for dowry contributed to her father suffering a stroke and dying.

Speaking to reporters in Jaunpur, Nikita’s paternal uncle, Sushil Singhania, dismissed the allegations. “Neither I nor any family member was present at the scene. The claims made in the video will be addressed by Nikita shortly,” he asserted. He emphasized that the family had not interacted with Atul for three years and placed their faith in the judicial process.

“We are not guilty, and we trust the court to deliver a fair judgment,” he added.

The controversy took a dramatic turn as Atul’s brother, Bikas Kumar, filed a formal complaint against Nikita and her family. He accused them of extorting Rs 3 crore to drop police cases and demanding an additional Rs 30 lakh in exchange for visitation rights to Atul’s four-year-old son. The video left by Atul showed him wearing a placard around his neck that read, "Justice is Due", amplifying the gravity of his claims.

Also read: Bengaluru police head to Patna to probe Atul Subhash's wife and in-laws in extortion case

Nikita’s lawyer, Vinod Srivastava, defended the court’s handling of the divorce and child custody proceedings, stating that judicial officer Rita Kaushik acted in accordance with the law. The Jaunpur civil court had previously ruled in July 2024, determining specific alimony for their son.

Atul's family demanded Rs 10 lakh leading to my father's death: Nikita Singhania in complaint

Nikita had filed an FIR on April 24, 2022, accusing Atul and his family of dowry harassment under the Dowry Prohibition Act. She alleged that after their marriage on April 26, 2019, Atul’s family demanded Rs 10 lakh as dowry. The FIR also connected these demands to her father’s sudden demise on August 17, 2019.

Countering these allegations, Atul’s suicide note painted a vastly different picture. He claimed that he and Nikita had met through a matrimonial website and that she had lived with his family in Bihar’s Samastipur for only two days before relocating to Bengaluru. Refuting the dowry accusations, Atul stated that her father’s death was unrelated, as he had been suffering from a prolonged illness treated at AIIMS Delhi before his passing.

In a late-night twist on Wednesday, Nikita’s residence in Jaunpur’s Khoya Mandi area was found locked. Neighbors speculated that the family might have fled, fearing action from Bengaluru police. Earlier in the evening, Nikita’s mother and brother were spotted at the house but avoided speaking to journalists.

Also read: Supreme court outlines alimony guidelines amid Bengaluru techie's suicide case; CHECK

Latest Videos