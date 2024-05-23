Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani BOLD pictures: 6 times the actress showed her perfect BIKINI body

    First Published May 23, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    Disha Patani is one of the most fittest and the hottest actress in the Indian film industry.

    article_image1

    Before entering the film industry, Disha Patani began her career as a model. She gained recognition for her work in various commercials and ad campaigns.

    article_image2

    While many know Disha for her Bollywood films, her acting career began in the Telugu film industry. She made her debut in the 2015 film "Loafer," directed by Puri Jagannadh.

    article_image3

    Disha participated in several beauty pageants before pursuing acting full-time. In 2013, she was the first runner-up in the Femina Miss India Indore competition.

    article_image4

    Disha Patani is a trained gymnast and has showcased her skills in several films and advertisements. Her background in gymnastics has contributed to her ability to perform stunts and action sequences in movies.

    article_image5

    Disha is highly active on social media and has a massive following on platforms like Instagram. She often shares glimpses of her personal life, fitness routines, and professional projects with her fans.

    article_image6

    Despite her busy acting career, Disha values education and holds a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree in Computer Science and Engineering. She pursued her degree from Amity University in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SHOCKING British TV host makes fun of Priyanka Chopra calls her 'Chianca Chop Free' - WATCH ATG

    SHOCKING! British TV host makes fun of Priyanka Chopra; calls her 'Chianca Chop Free' - WATCH

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu OUT Triptii Dimri in for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 item song RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu OUT, Triptii Dimri IN for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 item song

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Resmin Bai evicted from Mohanlal's show in 11th week anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Resmin Bai evicted from Mohanlal's show in 11th week

    Bengaluru rave party: 86 people, including Telugu actresses, confirmed to have consumed MDMA, cocaine & more vkp

    Bengaluru rave party: 86 people, including Telugu actresses, confirmed to have consumed MDMA, cocaine & more

    Shah Rukh Khan health update: KKR owner gets treatment at Ahmedabad hospital; likely to get discharged today ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan health update: KKR owner gets treatment at Ahmedabad hospital; likely to get discharged today

    Recent Stories

    cricket Sri Lanka cricket reinstates Dambulla Thunders for Lanka Premier League amid match-fixing scandal osf

    Sri Lanka cricket reinstates Dambulla Thunders for Lanka Premier League amid match-fixing scandal

    Swati Maliwal: All about techie-turned-activist and politician gcw

    Swati Maliwal: All about techie-turned-activist and politician

    Rahul Gandhi faces heat for comparing Kejriwal & Soren's arrest with 'tribal CM' still in jail remark (WATCH) snt

    Rahul Gandhi faces heat for comparing Kejriwal & Soren's arrests with 'tribal CM' still in jail remark (WATCH)

    Pune Porsche accident: Accused teen to 'watch TV, play outdoor games' in remand home; See full routine AJR

    Pune Porsche accident: Accused teen to 'watch TV, play outdoor games' in remand home; See full routine

    SHOCKING British TV host makes fun of Priyanka Chopra calls her 'Chianca Chop Free' - WATCH ATG

    SHOCKING! British TV host makes fun of Priyanka Chopra; calls her 'Chianca Chop Free' - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon