Yoga Day 2024: 'If it wasn't for you...', Malaika Arora channels her inner love for Yoga; Read on

On International Yoga Day, Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram handle to express her passion for Yoga. The actress and model, known for advocating physical and mental well-being, shared a video of herself performing Yoga with the caption indicating gratitude.

She conveyed in the video that Yoga had been instrumental in her life journey, stating, "Dear Yoga, I don’t know if I tell you enough. But if it wasn’t for you, I don’t know where I would be today. Thank you." Earlier, she had also expressed her deep appreciation for Yoga on Instagram, noting how it brings her numerous benefits across mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects, empowering her to challenge limiting beliefs and break old patterns.

ALSO READ: 'Kalki 2898 AD': Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' new poster unveiled; to release on THIS date [PHOTO]

Malaika emphasized the subtle yet significant changes she notices every time she practices Yoga, encouraging her followers to acknowledge their progress in their own yoga journeys. Despite her fame for fashion and style, recent headlines have focused on her rumored split with Arjun Kapoor. Reports suggested that after making their relationship public in 2019, the couple had mutually decided to part ways.

According to sources cited by entertainment portals, their relationship, characterized by mutual respect and support, had naturally reached its conclusion. However, conflicting reports emerged later, with Malaika's manager clarifying to India Today that rumors of their breakup were false and that they were still together.

Latest Videos