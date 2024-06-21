Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Yoga Day 2024: 'If it wasn't for you...', Malaika Arora channels her inner love for Yoga; Read on

    Malaika Arora, renowned for her advocacy of physical and mental well-being, today celebrated International Yoga Day on Instagram, expressing gratitude for yoga's transformative impact

    Yoga Day 2024: 'If it wasn't for you...', Malaika Arora channels her inner love for Yoga; Read on ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

    On International Yoga Day, Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram handle to express her passion for Yoga. The actress and model, known for advocating physical and mental well-being, shared a video of herself performing Yoga with the caption indicating gratitude.

    Yoga Day 2024: 'If it wasn't for you...', Malaika Arora channels her inner love for Yoga; Read on ATG

    She conveyed in the video that Yoga had been instrumental in her life journey, stating, "Dear Yoga, I don’t know if I tell you enough. But if it wasn’t for you, I don’t know where I would be today. Thank you." Earlier, she had also expressed her deep appreciation for Yoga on Instagram, noting how it brings her numerous benefits across mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects, empowering her to challenge limiting beliefs and break old patterns.

    ALSO READ: 'Kalki 2898 AD': Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' new poster unveiled; to release on THIS date [PHOTO]

    Malaika emphasized the subtle yet significant changes she notices every time she practices Yoga, encouraging her followers to acknowledge their progress in their own yoga journeys. Despite her fame for fashion and style, recent headlines have focused on her rumored split with Arjun Kapoor. Reports suggested that after making their relationship public in 2019, the couple had mutually decided to part ways.

    According to sources cited by entertainment portals, their relationship, characterized by mutual respect and support, had naturally reached its conclusion. However, conflicting reports emerged later, with Malaika's manager clarifying to India Today that rumors of their breakup were false and that they were still together.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yoga Day 2024: Kiara Advani aces Chakrasana; flaunts her flexibility in latest Instagram story [PHOTO] ATG

    Yoga Day 2024: Kiara Advani aces Chakrasana; flaunts her flexibility in latest Instagram story [PHOTO]

    Rasavathi LEAKED: Arjun Das, Tanya Ravichandran's film is OUT on Tamilrockers, TamilYogi and other torrent sites RBA

    Rasavathi LEAKED: Arjun Das, Tanya Ravichandran's film is OUT on Tamilrockers, TamilYogi and other sites

    Ullozhukku REVIEW: Urvashi, Parvathy Thiruvothu's film receives positive reviews from audiences; read reactions RBA

    Ullozhukku REVIEW: Urvashi, Parvathy Thiruvothu's film receives positive reactions from audiences; Check out

    Kalki 2898 AD': Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' new poster unveiled; to release on THIS date [PHOTO] ATG

    'Kalki 2898 AD': Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' new poster unveiled; to release on THIS date [PHOTO]

    Gaganachari REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Anarkali Marikar, Gokul Suresh's sci-fi comedy, worth your money? Read on RBA

    Gaganachari REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Anarkali Marikar, Gokul Suresh's sci-fi comedy, worth your money? Read on

    Recent Stories

    Tata Nexon CNG to launch soon! 5 things you can expect from it gcw

    Tata Nexon CNG to launch soon! 5 things you can expect from it

    NEET UGC 2024: Supreme Court refuses to stay counseling process, sends notice to NTA AJR

    BREAKING | NEET UGC 2024: Supreme Court refuses to stay counseling process, sends notice to NTA

    NET exam paper leaked, sold on encrypted social media platforms, CBI sources reveal AJR

    BREAKING: NET exam paper leaked, sold on encrypted social media platforms, CBI sources reveal

    Bengaluru needs second airport to handle growing traffic: Minister M.B. Patil

    Bengaluru needs second airport to handle growing traffic: Minister M.B. Patil

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara-7 South Indian actresses who swear by Yoga

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara-7 South actresses who swear by Yoga

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon