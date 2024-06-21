5 most awaited SUVs that you shouldn't miss

The good news for SUV fans is that this year there will many different types of SUVs that will make their presence from hardcore off-roaders to urban-biased machines and even coupe SUVs. Here are the SUVs to watch out for.

1. Renault Duster Renault intends to reintroduce the Duster, a recognisable name in the mid-size SUV market, in India. The French manufacturer will be introducing the SUV in two variants for the first time: a five-seater and a seven-seater. With its Y-shaped LED tail lights, Y-shaped LED DRLs, and a large front grille, the Duster has a powerful and erect appearance from the front. A digital instrument cluster, a redesigned gear dial, and a 10.1-inch floating infotainment system are just a few of the features that the new SUV will have. An ADAS function is anticipated as well. Three engine options are available for the international model: a 1.6-liter petrol hybrid, a 1.2-liter petrol hybrid, and a 1-liter turbo-petrol with LPG compatibility. (Photo: @pusholder | Twitter)

2. Citroen Basalt The next Citroen Basalt will be an SUV coupe, just like the Tata Curvv. The Basalt, like the C3 hatchback and the C3 Aircross SUV, is built on the common modular platform (CMP) design. The Citroen has kept the three chevrons and its standard front fascia design, with the exception of the sloping roofline. It receives an aggressive-looking front grille that has been spruced up. Similar to the C3 Aircross, the Basalt will be driven by a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine that generates 205 Nm of torque with an automated torque converter and 109 horsepower and 190 Nm through a 6-speed manual gearbox. (Photo: @MrCarFacts | Twitter)

3. Mahindra Thar 5-door The Thar 5 door or the Thar Armada is expected to make its global debut in August this year. The new SUV, which will be longer and challenge vehicles like the Gurkha 5-door and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, is based on the well-liked 3-door Thar. With revised features including new alloy wheels, a massive front grille, headlights, and LED back lights, the 5-door Thar will maintain its rugged appearance. Three engine options—two diesel and one petrol—will be available for the new Thar. (Photo: @imDha18 | Twitter)

4. Kia Clavis A new SUV from Kia will have a more conventional boxy appearance. According to the spy photos, it will, to put it mildly, have six airbags, ABS, and the most recent version of ADAS. The driver's console and the twin 10.25-inch entertainment system will be installed in the interior. It will include several drive modes, traction control, a high-end sound system, and front-ventilated seats, just like the Sonet. Although the powertrains of the Clavis are unknown, it is possible that it will use the same 1.2-liter normally aspirated petrol, 1-liter turbocharged petrol and 1.5-liter diesel engines seen in the Sonet. (Photo: @Vish3890 | Twitter)

5. Tata Curvv The coupe SUV, the Curvv, will make its debut in the mid-size sector. The new SUV from Tata Motors will compete against vehicles such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos. The SUV has a huge honeycomb front fascia and a sweeping roofline with split headlight design. The new coupe SUV will have a panoramic sunroof and 18-inch alloy wheels, giving it an elevated posture. A 12.3-inch entertainment system and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster give the interior a space-age feel. An ADAS suite may be included with the Curvv. The 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with 125 horsepower and the 1.5-liter diesel engine with 114 horsepower and 260 Nm of torque will be the two powertrain options available for the coupe SUV. It is going to be coupled with a manual 6-speed gearbox. (Photo: @SomChaterji | Twitter)

