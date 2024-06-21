Yoga Day 2024: Kiara Advani aces Chakrasana; flaunts her flexibility in latest Instagram story [PHOTO]

Kiara Advani gears up for her action debut in 'Don 3' alongside Ranveer Singh. Celebrating a decade in the industry, she has charmed audiences in hits like 'Kabir Singh' and 'Shershaah'. Her recent Instagram post for International Yoga Day showcased her flexibility and enthusiasm

Kiara Advani is set to make her debut in the action genre with Don 3, alongside Ranveer Singh. On International Yoga Day, social media overflowed with images of people performing various yoga poses, including our beloved Bollywood stars. Kiara herself joined in, sharing a snapshot on her Instagram stories where she showcased her flexibility by executing the Chakrasana, or wheel pose. Her caption simply conveyed, 'Happy Yoga Day'.

Recently commemorating a decade in Bollywood, Kiara made her acting debut in 2014 with the film Fugli, featuring Jimmy Sheirgill, Mohit Marwah, Vijender Singh, and Arfi Lamba. She has since starred in a string of successful films such as Kabir Singh, Shershaah, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Jugjugg Jeeyo.

ALSO READ: 'Kalki 2898 AD': Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' new poster unveiled; to release on THIS date [PHOTO]

Upcoming Projects

Looking ahead, Kiara expressed anticipation for her role in Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar, explaining her deliberate choice to diversify her roles and break away from her current image. She shared, 'I think this was a conscious decision. I wanted to do something different. I wanted to change it up for myself. This was one genre I was longing to get myself to do, change the vibe, change the way I have been perceived so far. That’s what is exciting, right? As an actor, you are constantly stepping into different characters and making the world believe that this is what you are. There will be a lot of prep for the film (Don 3). I have got time to do that and I am very excited. I have never done an action movie. Now is my time to do some action,' she told ABP News.

In addition to her upcoming action venture, there are speculations about Kiara reuniting on-screen with Sidharth Malhotra for a romantic comedy, rumored to be their first collaboration since their wedding. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this project as of now.

Latest Videos