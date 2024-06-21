Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Darshan is not a murderer': Karnataka Congress MLA Uday Gowda defends actor in Renukaswamy murder case

    Karnataka Congress MLA Uday Gowda defended actor Darshan against murder accusations amid the Renukaswamy probe, stating Darshan isn't a criminal despite his temper. Gowda dismissed allegations of an attack on his gunman as false and urged patience for the police investigation to reveal the truth, emphasizing his long-standing friendship with Darshan.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing probe of Renukaswamy's murder, Karnataka’s Congress MLA Uday Gowda has come forward to defend actor Darshan amid his arrest in the case. Speaking to the media, Gowda addressed various issues, including accusations against Darshan and an alleged attack on his gunman.

    "Darshan is not a murderer. Yes, he can get a little grumpy and angry, but that doesn't make him a criminal," stated Gowda firmly. He explained that while Darshan may speak harshly to fans and the media at times, it does not justify the severe accusations being thrown at him.

    No pressure on me to change SPP in Renukaswamy murder case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Responding to the news of an alleged attack on his gunman, Gowda expressed surprise and disbelief. "Who told you all this? There is no such incident," he asserted. Gowda emphasized that a police investigation is currently underway, and it is premature to draw any conclusions. "Let's talk after the investigation is over," he added.

    Renukaswamy murder case: Did actor Darshan borrow Rs 40 lakh to destroy evidence? Check details

    Gowda continued to vouch for Darshan's character, stressing their long-standing friendship. "Darshan has been my friend for many years. He is irritable and angry sometimes, but he's not a butcher who commits murder. I don't know if he acted in this manner or if those around him did something wrong," Gowda said. He also emphasized the importance of allowing the investigation to reveal the truth. "Everything should come out from the investigation. I don't want to say anything right now. Authorities are investigating, and the truth will come out in a few days. The people of the state will know."

    Addressing the specific issue of Darshan's supporters allegedly attacking his gunman, Gowda dismissed the claims as false. "I don't know if my gunman was attacked. It's all lies. I have five or six gunmen. Wouldn't I have known if one of them had been assaulted? Nothing happened. All that is just a false creation," he concluded.

