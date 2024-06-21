OR Kelu victim of CPM's 'Thampuran' policy: Kerala BJP state president K Surendran

BJP state president K Surendran slammed the CPI(M) alleging that Minister O R Kelu is a victim of their 'thampuran' policy of the party. He said that he has been excluded from important portfolios.

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president K Surendran has criticized the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), alleging that O R Kelu is a victim of their "thampuran policy". Kelu, despite being appointed as a minister, has reportedly been excluded from important portfolios. Surendran argued that this situation represents a denial of justice to the Scheduled Tribes. He demanded that all departments currently under the control of K Radhakrishnan should be transferred to OR Kelu.

Mananthavady MLA O.R. Kelu will succeed K. Radhakrishnan, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Alathur, as Minister for Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Backward Classes. M.B. Rajesh and V.N. Vasavan will take on the Parliamentary Affairs and Devaswom portfolios, respectively. Kelu will be the first CPM minister from Wayanad district.

Surendran also asserted that the BJP will field a winning candidate in the upcoming Palakkad assembly by-election, with the decision to be made after consultations. He highlighted the momentum gained from the Lok Sabha elections and emphasized the gradual progress being made in preparations.

Surendran also stated that UDF's Shafi Parambil had previously won in Palakkad due to support from Muslim voters and alleged the possibility of cross-voting occurring again in the upcoming election.

The BJP Kerala chief criticized CPM state secretary MV Govindan's remark that SNDP and BJP got Christian votes as provocative. Surendran said that this was an attempt to justify the terrible defeat of the CPM and was not in line with reality.

" MV Govindan made provocative remarks against SNDP's Vellappally Natesan. Why Govindan did not evaluate how Muslims voted. Comrade Elamaram's use of "Kareemikka" instead of "Kareem" is seen as an act of communal appeasement," he said.

"In all campaigns, votes were sought based on the Muslim population. Muslim comrades supported the UDF. Govindan remains silent without explaining. Muslim appeasement is cited as the reason for the decline in votes from Muslim comrades. The votes of Muslim comrades were mobilized by certain Muslim organizations," Surendran alleged.

"The contest in Kerala was between the LDF and UDF. However, parties such as Jamaat-e-Islami and the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) joined forces with the UDF as allies to ensure their success," said Govindan on Thursday (June 20) during a press conference after the CPM's state committee meeting.

"The BJP winning even a single seat is a matter of concern. A section of the Christian community supported the BJP in the state. Look at what happened in Thrissur— the Congress lost a major chunk of its vote share among the Christian community there," he said.

