Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    OR Kelu victim of CPM's 'Thampuran' policy: Kerala BJP state president K Surendran

    BJP state president K Surendran slammed the CPI(M) alleging that Minister O R Kelu is a victim of their 'thampuran' policy of the party. He said that he has been excluded from important portfolios. 

    OR Kelu victim of CPM's 'Thampuran' policy: Kerala BJP state president K Surendran anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president K Surendran has criticized the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), alleging that O R Kelu is a victim of their "thampuran policy". Kelu, despite being appointed as a minister, has reportedly been excluded from important portfolios. Surendran argued that this situation represents a denial of justice to the Scheduled Tribes. He demanded that all departments currently under the control of K Radhakrishnan should be transferred to OR Kelu.

    Kerala: CPI(M) finally has an answer about why LDF lost Lok Sabha Election 2024

    Mananthavady MLA O.R. Kelu will succeed K. Radhakrishnan, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Alathur, as Minister for Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Backward Classes. M.B. Rajesh and V.N. Vasavan will take on the Parliamentary Affairs and Devaswom portfolios, respectively. Kelu will be the first CPM minister from Wayanad district.

    Surendran also asserted that the BJP will field a winning candidate in the upcoming Palakkad assembly by-election, with the decision to be made after consultations. He highlighted the momentum gained from the Lok Sabha elections and emphasized the gradual progress being made in preparations.

    Surendran also stated that UDF's Shafi Parambil had previously won in Palakkad due to support from Muslim voters and alleged the possibility of cross-voting occurring again in the upcoming election.

    The BJP Kerala chief criticized CPM state secretary MV Govindan's remark that SNDP and BJP got Christian votes as provocative. Surendran said that this was an attempt to justify the terrible defeat of the CPM and was not in line with reality.

    " MV Govindan made provocative remarks against SNDP's Vellappally Natesan. Why Govindan did not evaluate how Muslims voted. Comrade Elamaram's use of "Kareemikka" instead of "Kareem" is seen as an act of communal appeasement," he said. 

    "In all campaigns, votes were sought based on the Muslim population. Muslim comrades supported the UDF. Govindan remains silent without explaining. Muslim appeasement is cited as the reason for the decline in votes from Muslim comrades. The votes of Muslim comrades were mobilized by certain Muslim organizations," Surendran alleged.

    "The contest in Kerala was between the LDF and UDF. However, parties such as Jamaat-e-Islami and the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) joined forces with the UDF as allies to ensure their success," said Govindan on Thursday (June 20) during a press conference after the CPM's state committee meeting.

    "The BJP winning even a single seat is a matter of concern. A section of the Christian community supported the BJP in the state. Look at what happened in Thrissur— the Congress lost a major chunk of its vote share among the Christian community there," he said. 

    Kerala: Tribal leader from Wayanad made minister in Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2024, 2:58 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    '10000 yoga clubs to set be up this year': Kerala Health Minister Veena George anr

    '10,000 yoga clubs to set be up this year': Kerala Health Minister Veena George

    Kerala: Rs 2511 crore contract with French MNC for drinking water supply in Kochi in final stage amid protests anr

    Kerala: Rs 2511 crore contract with French MNC for drinking water supply in Kochi in final stage amid protests

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-385 June 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-385 June 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    9-year old killed after being trapped in automatic gate; grandmother dies in shock in Kerala Malappuram anr

    9-year-old killed after being trapped in automatic gate; grandmother dies in shock in Kerala’s Malappuram

    Kerala Rain: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today June 21 2024, sounds orange alert in 3 districts; Check anr

    Kerala Rain: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today, sounds orange alert in 3 districts; Check

    Recent Stories

    Our culture to provide water': CM Arvind Kejriwal's message from jail as Atishi sits on indefinite hunger strike AJR

    'Our culture to provide water': CM Arvind Kejriwal's message from jail as Atishi sits on hunger strike

    Mutual funds or stocks? Which is better for investment and why? RKK

    Mutual funds or stocks? Which is better for investment and why?

    GOAT update: Second single from movie 'Chinna Chinna Kangal' releasing on Thalapathy Vijay's 50th birthday ATG

    GOAT update: Second single from movie 'Chinna Chinna Kangal' releasing on Thalapathy Vijay's 50th birthday

    Renukaswamy murder case: Did actor Darshan borrow Rs 40 lakh to destroy evidence? Check details AJR

    Renukaswamy murder case: Did actor Darshan borrow Rs 40 lakh to destroy evidence? Check details

    International Yoga Day 2024: Celebrating the Art and Science of Yoga By Vineeta Hariharan AJR

    International Yoga Day: Celebrating the Art and Science of Yoga

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon