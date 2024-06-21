'Our culture to provide water': CM Arvind Kejriwal's message from jail as Atishi sits on hunger strike

Atishi began her hunger strike in Bhogal, South Delhi, in the presence of Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. Sunita Kejriwal read a message from the chief minister, currently in Tihar jail due to the now-scrapped liquor policy case, expressing hope that Atishi's 'tapasya' (dedication) would succeed.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (June 21) expressed his support for Water Minister Atishi as she commenced her indefinite hunger strike to demand more water from Haryana.

In a message from jail, CM Kejriwal said, "Atishi is beginning her hunger strike today; I extend my wishes to her."

Atishi began her hunger strike in Bhogal, South Delhi, in the presence of Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. Sunita Kejriwal read a message from the chief minister, currently in Tihar jail due to the now-scrapped liquor policy case, expressing hope that Atishi's 'tapasya' (dedication) would succeed.

The chief minister expressed his concern over the water shortages faced by Delhi residents during the intense heatwave, saying, "It's our culture to provide water to the thirsty. Delhi gets water from neighbouring states. We hoped for support from neighbouring states in such intense heat, but Haryana reduced Delhi's water share. Although there are governments of different parties in the two states, is this the time for politics over water?"

In recent weeks, several areas in Delhi have been experiencing severe water shortages due to a lack of raw water, disrupting production at Delhi's treatment plants. The issue has worsened with the intense heatwave affecting parts of northwest India.

On Friday morning, Atishi, along with Sunita Kejriwal, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, and other party leaders, paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Atishi then announced her hunger strike in Bhogal, saying that despite all efforts, the Haryana government was not providing Delhi with its full share of water.

In a post on X, Atishi said, "I will start 'Pani Satyagraha' from today... I will start an indefinite fast at Bhogal, Jangpura from 12 o'clock until the people of Delhi get their rightful share of water from Haryana."

"Delhi usually receives 1005 million gallons per day (MGD) of water for its residents. However, for the past two weeks, Haryana has been supplying only 513 MGD instead of the usual 613 MGD. This has left over 2.8 million people facing a water shortage. In the last two days, Haryana has further cut Delhi's water supply by an additional 100 to 120 MGD," Atishi said.

