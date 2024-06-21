Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Our culture to provide water': CM Arvind Kejriwal's message from jail as Atishi sits on hunger strike

    Atishi began her hunger strike in Bhogal, South Delhi, in the presence of Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. Sunita Kejriwal read a message from the chief minister, currently in Tihar jail due to the now-scrapped liquor policy case, expressing hope that Atishi's 'tapasya' (dedication) would succeed.

    Our culture to provide water': CM Arvind Kejriwal's message from jail as Atishi sits on indefinite hunger strike AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 2:54 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (June 21) expressed his support for Water Minister Atishi as she commenced her indefinite hunger strike to demand more water from Haryana.

    In a message from jail, CM Kejriwal said, "Atishi is beginning her hunger strike today; I extend my wishes to her."

    NEET UGC 2024 row: Supreme Court refuses to stay counselling process, sends notice to NTA

    Atishi began her hunger strike in Bhogal, South Delhi, in the presence of Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. Sunita Kejriwal read a message from the chief minister, currently in Tihar jail due to the now-scrapped liquor policy case, expressing hope that Atishi's 'tapasya' (dedication) would succeed.

    The chief minister expressed his concern over the water shortages faced by Delhi residents during the intense heatwave, saying, "It's our culture to provide water to the thirsty. Delhi gets water from neighbouring states. We hoped for support from neighbouring states in such intense heat, but Haryana reduced Delhi's water share. Although there are governments of different parties in the two states, is this the time for politics over water?"

    In recent weeks, several areas in Delhi have been experiencing severe water shortages due to a lack of raw water, disrupting production at Delhi's treatment plants. The issue has worsened with the intense heatwave affecting parts of northwest India.

    On Friday morning, Atishi, along with Sunita Kejriwal, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, and other party leaders, paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Atishi then announced her hunger strike in Bhogal, saying that despite all efforts, the Haryana government was not providing Delhi with its full share of water.

    NET exam paper leaked, sold on encrypted social media platforms, CBI sources reveal

    In a post on X, Atishi said, "I will start 'Pani Satyagraha' from today... I will start an indefinite fast at Bhogal, Jangpura from 12 o'clock until the people of Delhi get their rightful share of water from Haryana."

    "Delhi usually receives 1005 million gallons per day (MGD) of water for its residents. However, for the past two weeks, Haryana has been supplying only 513 MGD instead of the usual 613 MGD. This has left over 2.8 million people facing a water shortage. In the last two days, Haryana has further cut Delhi's water supply by an additional 100 to 120 MGD," Atishi said.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2024, 2:54 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    International Yoga Day 2024: Celebrating the Art and Science of Yoga By Vineeta Hariharan AJR

    International Yoga Day 2024: Celebrating the art and science of yoga

    '10000 yoga clubs to set be up this year': Kerala Health Minister Veena George anr

    '10,000 yoga clubs to set be up this year': Kerala Health Minister Veena George

    NEET UGC 2024: Supreme Court refuses to stay counseling process, sends notice to NTA AJR

    NEET UGC 2024 row: Supreme Court refuses to stay counselling process, sends notice to NTA

    NET exam paper leaked, sold on encrypted social media platforms, CBI sources reveal AJR

    NET exam paper leaked, sold on encrypted social media platforms, CBI sources reveal

    Himachal Pradesh accident: Four dead after bus falls into gorge in Shimla's Jubbal (WATCH) AJR

    Himachal Pradesh accident: Four dead after bus falls into gorge in Shimla's Jubbal (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Mutual funds or stocks? Which is better for investment and why? RKK

    Mutual funds or stocks? Which is better for investment and why?

    GOAT update: Second single from movie 'Chinna Chinna Kangal' releasing on Thalapathy Vijay's 50th birthday ATG

    GOAT update: Second single from movie 'Chinna Chinna Kangal' releasing on Thalapathy Vijay's 50th birthday

    Renukaswamy murder case: Did actor Darshan borrow Rs 40 lakh to destroy evidence? Check details AJR

    Renukaswamy murder case: Did actor Darshan borrow Rs 40 lakh to destroy evidence? Check details

    International Yoga Day 2024: Celebrating the Art and Science of Yoga By Vineeta Hariharan AJR

    International Yoga Day 2024: Celebrating the art and science of yoga

    Kia Seltos to Tata Harrier: 6 SUVs with panoramic sunroof under Rs 16 lakh gcw

    Seltos to Harrier: 6 SUVs with panoramic sunroof under Rs 16 lakh

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon