    Did you know THIS kollywood actress refused to work with Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth?

    Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, two giants of Tamil cinema, have reigned for 50 years. Despite their close friendship, no other top actors have replicated their bond. Interestingly, actress Nadhiya consistently refused to work with either of them.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 7:10 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 7:10 PM IST

    Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and Super Star Rajinikanth have been reigning supreme in Tamil cinema for the past 50 years. Rajinikanth began his artistic journey alongside Kamal Haasan in the 1975 film "Apoorva Raagangal," directed by Balachander. Until then, there was a notion in the Tamil film industry that only those with fairer complexions could become big hit actors.

    However, Super Star Rajinikanth shattered this stereotype, proving that talent alone can lead to success. Rajinikanth himself has admired and praised Kamal Haasan on several platforms, referring to him as his artistic mentor. While many actors have held leading positions in the Tamil film industry after their era, these two giants continue to reign supreme.

    Kamal and Rajini

    After a certain period, Super Star Rajinikanth and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan stopped acting together. They have been close friends for over 50 years, traveling on different paths.

    In 2010, a grand celebration called "Kamal 50" was held for Kamal Haasan. Rajini praised Kamal extensively at the event, and Kamal's response remains true to this day. He said that there were no friends like Rajinikanth and himself in the previous generation. However, even after their time, no top actors seem to have formed such strong friendships. A top Tamil actress refused to act with these two legends.

    Actress Nadhiya

    "Poove Poochudava," directed by Fazil, was released in 1985. Actress Nadhiya was introduced to Tamil cinema through this film. However, she had already started acting in Malayalam films. She was a top actress in the late 1980s, acting alongside leading actors like Mohan, Sathyaraj, Prabhu, and Vijayakanth. But she never acted with Super Star Rajinikanth or Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan. It is said that she repeatedly declined offers to act in Kamal Haasan's films. To this day, she has not acted in any film with Kamal.

    In 1989, the film "Rajathi Raja," directed by R. Sundarrajan, was released. Nadhiya was approached several times to act in this film. It's widely rumored that Nadhiya initially refused to act with Rajinikanth because of his dark complexion. It's said she agreed only after receiving assurances that there would be no intimate scenes or romantic scenes in duet songs with him. However, only Nadhiya knows the truth behind these rumors.

