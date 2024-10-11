Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why has Aniruddhacharya baba apologised for his Bigg Boss 18 appearance?

    Aniruddhacharya Maharaj stunned many by appearing on Bigg Boss 18's big premiere on October 6, despite his earlier criticism of the reality show.

    Why has Aniruddhacharya baba apologised for his Bigg Boss 18 appearance? RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 12:51 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

    Aniruddhacharya Maharaj, commonly known as Pookie Baba, stunned many by appearing on Bigg Boss 18's big premiere on October 6, despite his earlier criticism of the reality show. The religious leader had claimed that he would never appear in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss, regardless of a monetary offer. His unexpected participation disappointed his fans, who felt deceived by his decision to be involved with the project.

    In reaction to the outcry, Aniruddhacharya Maharaj issued a public apology to his followers, confirming his involvement. He stated that he appeared on the show as a guest, not a contestant, and was there purely to bless the 18 competitors.

    Also read: Jigra review: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer will not please your JIGRA! Film lacks storyline

    Aniruddhacharya Maharaj's apology video

    Aniruddhacharya Maharaj has already appeared on a television show. He previously came as a guest in Laughter Chefs, where viewers praised his ability to interact with them in a lighter, more comfortable environment. His most recent participation, however, appears to have sparked controversy because of his previous accusations against Bigg Boss.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jigra review: Is Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's film worth your time? RKK

    Jigra review: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer will not please your JIGRA! Film lacks storyline

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal calls Shilpa Shirodkar 'Phattu' in fiery argument NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal calls Shilpa Shirodkar 'Phattu' in fiery argument

    Thalapathy Vijay attends first show of "Vettaiyan" in Chennai, video shows actor leaving theatre dmn

    Thalapathy Vijay attends first show of "Vettaiyan" in Chennai, video shows actor leaving theatre

    'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' Review: Is Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's film a box office delight? RKK

    'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' Review: Is Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's film a box office delight?

    Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor talks about her childhood sexual harassment Incident RBA

    Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor talks about her childhood sexual harassment Incident

    Recent Stories

    Elon Musk unveils Robotaxi USD 30,000 two-door driverless car, promises to make it available before 2027 WATCH gcw

    Elon Musk unveils Robotaxi, promises to make it available before 2027 (WATCH)

    cricket England thrash Pakistan by innings and 47 runs despite 500+ first innings score by hosts in 1st Test scr

    England thrash Pakistan by innings and 47 runs despite 500+ first innings score by hosts in 1st Test

    Kerala: Prayaga Martin given clean chit in Om Prakash drug case; police find no direct connection dmn

    Kerala: Prayaga Martin given clean chit in Om Prakash drug case; police find no direct connection

    Jigra review: Is Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's film worth your time? RKK

    Jigra review: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer will not please your JIGRA! Film lacks storyline

    7 Best Courses for High Paying Jobs in 2024 anr

    Top 7 Courses for High-Paying Jobs

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon