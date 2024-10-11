Why has Aniruddhacharya baba apologised for his Bigg Boss 18 appearance?

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj stunned many by appearing on Bigg Boss 18's big premiere on October 6, despite his earlier criticism of the reality show.

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj, commonly known as Pookie Baba, stunned many by appearing on Bigg Boss 18's big premiere on October 6, despite his earlier criticism of the reality show. The religious leader had claimed that he would never appear in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss, regardless of a monetary offer. His unexpected participation disappointed his fans, who felt deceived by his decision to be involved with the project.

In reaction to the outcry, Aniruddhacharya Maharaj issued a public apology to his followers, confirming his involvement. He stated that he appeared on the show as a guest, not a contestant, and was there purely to bless the 18 competitors.

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj's apology video

Shri aniruddhacharya ji maharaj told people why he went to the big boss .. pic.twitter.com/pf9zaqJ18D — छोटू डॉन (@chotu_donn) October 9, 2024

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj has already appeared on a television show. He previously came as a guest in Laughter Chefs, where viewers praised his ability to interact with them in a lighter, more comfortable environment. His most recent participation, however, appears to have sparked controversy because of his previous accusations against Bigg Boss.

