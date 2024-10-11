Entertainment

Ranjith

One of the highest-paid contestants in the Bigg Boss house, he receives Rs 50,000 per day.

Ravinder Chandrasekar

Like Ranjith, he also receives Rs 50,000 rupees per day.

Sachana Namidass

The Maharaja actress received Rs.30,000 per day but was eliminated after 24 hours on the show.

Deepak

The host and actor Deepak receives Rs 30,000 per day.

Jacquline

Host Jacquline earns between Rs 20,000 and 25,000 per day on Bigg Boss.

Dharsha Gupta

Dharsha Gupta, a serial and film actress, receives a salary of Rs 25,000.

Akshitha

Serial actress Akshitha earns Rs 15,000 as salary.

Arnav

Arnav receives Rs 15,000 per day.

Arun Prasath

Arun Prasath receives a salary of Rs 20,000.

Sathya

Serial actress Sathya earns Rs 20,000 per day.

Sunita

Sunita earns between Rs 12,000 and 15,000 as salary per day.

Tharshika

Serial actress Tharshika also receives a salary of Rs 15,000.

VJ Vishal

Bhakyalakshmi fame Vishal earns between Rs 15,000 and 18,000 per day.

Soundarya

Actress Soundarya earns between Rs 10,000 and 12,000.

Ananthi:

RJ Ananthi is said to receive a salary of Rs 10,000 per day.

Pavithra Janani

Vijay TV serial heroine Pavithra Janani earns between Rs 18,000 and 20,000.

Muthukumaran

Muthukumaran receives Rs 10,000 as his daily salary.

Jeffry

Gana singer Jeffry is given Rs 10,000 per day.

