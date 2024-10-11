Entertainment
One of the highest-paid contestants in the Bigg Boss house, he receives Rs 50,000 per day.
Like Ranjith, he also receives Rs 50,000 rupees per day.
The Maharaja actress received Rs.30,000 per day but was eliminated after 24 hours on the show.
The host and actor Deepak receives Rs 30,000 per day.
Host Jacquline earns between Rs 20,000 and 25,000 per day on Bigg Boss.
Dharsha Gupta, a serial and film actress, receives a salary of Rs 25,000.
Serial actress Akshitha earns Rs 15,000 as salary.
Arnav receives Rs 15,000 per day.
Arun Prasath receives a salary of Rs 20,000.
Serial actress Sathya earns Rs 20,000 per day.
Sunita earns between Rs 12,000 and 15,000 as salary per day.
Serial actress Tharshika also receives a salary of Rs 15,000.
Bhakyalakshmi fame Vishal earns between Rs 15,000 and 18,000 per day.
Actress Soundarya earns between Rs 10,000 and 12,000.
RJ Ananthi is said to receive a salary of Rs 10,000 per day.
Vijay TV serial heroine Pavithra Janani earns between Rs 18,000 and 20,000.
Muthukumaran receives Rs 10,000 as his daily salary.
Gana singer Jeffry is given Rs 10,000 per day.