    Mortal remains of missing Indian Coast Guard pilot recovered over a month after helicopter crash

    The body of Commandant Rakesh Kumar Rana, the pilot who went missing after the Indian Coast Guard’s Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK-III made an emergency landing in early September, has been recovered after an extensive search and rescue operation spanning more than a month.

    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 6:41 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 6:41 PM IST

    The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) confirmed that Commandant Rana’s remains were found on Thursday, October 10, approximately 55 kilometers southwest of Porbandar, Gujarat.

    “Regretfully, the mortal remains of Commandant RK Rana, Pilot in Command, were recovered on 10 October 2024,” the ICG said.

    Commandant Rana, the helicopter’s pilot-in-command, had been on a medical evacuation mission when the helicopter was forced to make an emergency water landing in the Arabian Sea on September 2, 2024. The mission aimed to evacuate a critically injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela. Onboard the helicopter were one additional pilot and two aircrew divers. 

    Shortly after the crash, the Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued one crew member and recovered the bodies of Cmdr Vipin Babu and Pradhan Navik Karan Singh.

    In the aftermath of the crash, both the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy launched a large-scale search and rescue operation to locate the missing personnel.

    According to officials, over 70 sorties were flown by helicopters from the ICG and the Indian Navy, with several ships also deployed to aid in the operation.

    The recovery of his remains on October 10 marked the end of a month-long operation. 

    “The remains will be cremated with full military honours,” the Indian Coast Guard said.

    “Salutations to these brave pilots and the air crew diver for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,” it said.

