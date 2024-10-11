Bigg Boss 18: Gunaratna Sadavarte denies going to jail, 'I will not go..'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte found himself at the center of a dramatic confrontation that has left fans buzzing. The atmosphere in the house grew tense after a new task assigned by Bigg Boss granted Avinash, Karan, and Eisha the power to nominate one contestant for a trip to jail. After much deliberation, the trio chose Gunaratna, igniting a fiery reaction from him.

Known for his outspoken demeanor, Gunaratna was visibly upset by the decision. He made it clear that he would rather leave the house than accept what he considered an unjust punishment. His outburst shocked his fellow housemates, as he felt targeted and humiliated by the nomination. "This would not happen in a legal setting!" He said strongly, expressing his conviction that he shouldn't be controlled by the game.

Gunaratna's frustrations boiled over, leading to a loud confrontation. He shouted at the top of his lungs, declaring the situation an injustice that he would not tolerate. His behavior startled the other contestants, revealing just how intense his emotions had become. Gunaratna expressed disbelief over the unfolding events and vowed to stand his ground, refusing to back down.

This incident highlights the high-stakes drama that Bigg Boss is known for. Gunaratna's strong reaction has sparked debates among fans, with many questioning whether his response was justified or an overreaction. As tensions rise, the show continues to captivate viewers with unpredictable twists and conflicts.

Bigg Boss 18 keeps delivering the entertainment, showcasing the raw emotions of its contestants. With each episode, fans eagerly await the next round of drama, making it clear that this season is shaping up to be unforgettable.

