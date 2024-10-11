Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thalapathy Vijay attends first show of "Vettaiyan" in Chennai, video shows actor leaving theatre

    Actor Vijay attended the first show of Rajinikanth's "Vettaiyan" at Chennai's Devi Theatre, accompanied by director Venkat Prabhu. Vijay left after the show, covering his face, with a video of his exit going viral on social media amidst buzz around the film's mixed initial reactions.

    Thalapathy Vijay attends first show of "Vettaiyan" in Chennai, video shows actor leaving theatre dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 11:40 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

    Chennai: Actor Vijay attended the first show of "Vettaiyan," directed by T.J. Gnanavel, starring Rajinikanth, at the Devi Theatre in Chennai. Vijay arrived with director Venkat Prabhu to watch the film. A video of Vijay leaving after show while covering his face has gone viral. The film was released in theaters on Thursday, October 10, ahead of the Ayudha Puja festival.

    Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Explore 8 lesser-known facts about megastar

    After much anticipation, Rajinikanth's "Vettaiyan" hit the screens on October 10. Initial reactions indicate a mixed response to the film. Social media is abuzz with comments praising Fahadh Faasil's performance, which is described as outstanding.

    The first 20 minutes of "Vettaiyan" showcase Rajinikanth's mass appeal, according to audience opinions. After about half an hour, the film shifts into a crime investigation mode. Anirudh Ravichander's background score and songs have received acclaim.

    The film's emotional scenes have resonated well with viewers, and Fahadh's performance is noted for its humour. While Manju Warrier has limited screen time, her role is deemed crucial. Dushara has delivered an excellent performance in her character. Amitabh Bachchan’s character and performance also add to the film's allure.

    The film is directed by T.J. Gnanavel and cinematography is handled by S.R. Kathir. Alongside Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil, the cast includes Manju Warrier, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Sharwanand, Jishu Sengupta, Abhirami, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Ramayya Subramanian, Kishore, Kingsley, Rohini, Ravi Mariya, Ramesh Rao, Raghav Juyal, Ramesh Tilak, Shaji Chen, Rakshan, G.M. Sundar, and Sabumon Abdusamad, among others.

    Also Read: Did you know Mahesh Babu once rejected marrying Balakrishna's daughter Brahmani? Read on

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' Review: Is Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's film a box office delight? RKK

    'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' Review: Is Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's film a box office delight?

    Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor talks about her childhood sexual harassment Incident RBA

    Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor talks about her childhood sexual harassment Incident

    Badshah Kannada Speech Mysore Dasara Wins Hearts Responds Trolls

    Badshah's Kannada speech at Mysuru Yuva Dasa goes viral (WATCH)

    Kartik Aaryan charged THIS amount for Bhool Bhulaiyya 3! NTI

    Kartik Aaryan charged THIS amount for Bhool Bhulaiyya 3!

    WATCH: Jaya Bachchan visits Durga Puja pandal ahead of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday RKK

    WATCH: Jaya Bachchan visits Durga Puja pandal ahead of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday

    Recent Stories

    Pune SHOCKER! Food delivery man killed after being hit by 'drunk' Audi driver gcw

    Pune SHOCKER! Food delivery man killed after being hit by 'drunk' Audi driver

    Hurricane Milton: Drone videos capture extent of devastation; at least 16 dead, millions remain in dark WATCH snt

    Hurricane Milton: Drone videos capture extent of devastation; at least 16 dead, millions remain in dark| WATCH

    Kerala: RSS plans legal action over remarks in Assembly linking it to Thrissur Pooram disruption anr

    Kerala: RSS plans legal action over remarks in Assembly linking it to Thrissur Pooram disruption

    Dussehra 2024: 7 places to witness Ravana burning in Delhi RKK

    Dussehra 2024: 7 places to witness Ravana burning in Delhi

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-401 October 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-401 October 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon