Thalapathy Vijay attends first show of "Vettaiyan" in Chennai, video shows actor leaving theatre

Chennai: Actor Vijay attended the first show of "Vettaiyan," directed by T.J. Gnanavel, starring Rajinikanth, at the Devi Theatre in Chennai. Vijay arrived with director Venkat Prabhu to watch the film. A video of Vijay leaving after show while covering his face has gone viral. The film was released in theaters on Thursday, October 10, ahead of the Ayudha Puja festival.

After much anticipation, Rajinikanth's "Vettaiyan" hit the screens on October 10. Initial reactions indicate a mixed response to the film. Social media is abuzz with comments praising Fahadh Faasil's performance, which is described as outstanding.

The first 20 minutes of "Vettaiyan" showcase Rajinikanth's mass appeal, according to audience opinions. After about half an hour, the film shifts into a crime investigation mode. Anirudh Ravichander's background score and songs have received acclaim.

The film's emotional scenes have resonated well with viewers, and Fahadh's performance is noted for its humour. While Manju Warrier has limited screen time, her role is deemed crucial. Dushara has delivered an excellent performance in her character. Amitabh Bachchan’s character and performance also add to the film's allure.

The film is directed by T.J. Gnanavel and cinematography is handled by S.R. Kathir. Alongside Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil, the cast includes Manju Warrier, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Sharwanand, Jishu Sengupta, Abhirami, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Ramayya Subramanian, Kishore, Kingsley, Rohini, Ravi Mariya, Ramesh Rao, Raghav Juyal, Ramesh Tilak, Shaji Chen, Rakshan, G.M. Sundar, and Sabumon Abdusamad, among others.

