Video captures men brazenly scraping off expiry dates from Amul ice cream in Delhi; sparks concern (WATCH)

In a deeply unsettling revelation, a video circulating on social media has exposed a disturbing malpractice involving expired Amul ice cream. The footage, which appears to be filmed inside a dimly lit warehouse, shows men brazenly scraping off the expiry dates from ice cream containers. Their apparent intention is to resell the expired products, posing a serious health risk to unsuspecting consumers.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Chhata Lal Mian area of Dariya Ganj, Delhi.

The video showcase several men erasing the expiry dates from Amul ice cream packaging in what seems to be a covert nighttime operation. These products, after being tampered with, are likely making their way back into the market, potentially endangering thousands of consumers with expired, harmful ice cream.

The thought of people indulging in what they believe to be fresh, quality ice cream—when it could be well past its expiration date—is alarming. Expired dairy products can lead to severe food poisoning, causing symptoms ranging from stomach aches to life-threatening illnesses.

Ever since the video has gone viral, people are demanding immediate action against the perpetrators. \

A user wrote, "Nothing is pure these days and that's why the crowds in hospitals are increasing day by day."

