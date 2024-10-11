Trisha, Nayanthara, Rashmika and more: Salaries of highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema REVEALED!

Not just in Tamil cinema, but actresses are acting in pan-India films in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. Just like actors, actresses are also competing and earning comparable salaries. Let's see who are the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema and how much they earn.

South Indian cinema is not only known for its captivating storytelling and blockbuster hits, but also for its talented actresses who have carved a niche for themselves. Among these stars, a select few have risen to the top, becoming the highest-paid actresses in the industry. From Rashmika Mandanna’s widespread appeal to Nayanthara’s commanding screen presence, these actresses have amassed both fame and fortune. Curious about their salaries? Let’s take a closer look at the earnings of South Indian cinema's top stars, including Pooja Hegde, Anushka Shetty, Trisha, and more.

Highest Paid South Indian Actress

5. Rashmika Mandanna Rashmika Mandanna, the National Crush, is the 5th highest-paid actress. She reportedly charges Rs 3 to Rs 4 crores per film. She recently starred in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and is currently filming Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun.

4. Pooja Hegde Pooja Hegde has made a name for herself in both South and Bollywood cinema. She currently charges around Rs 5 crores per film. She is acting in the much-anticipated Thalapathy 69 with Vijay.

3. Anushka Shetty Anushka Shetty holds the third position among the highest-paid actresses. With nearly two decades in the industry, she reportedly earns Rs 4 to Rs 7 crores per film. She was last seen in Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty and is currently working on a few projects.

Trisha

2. Trisha Like Anushka, Trisha has been acting for over 20 years in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She impressed audiences with her yellow saree dance in the 'Matta' song from Leo with Vijay. Trisha reportedly earns Rs 4 to Rs 6 crores per film.

1. Nayanthara The highest-paid actress in Tamil and Telugu cinema is Nayanthara, known as the Lady Superstar. Like Anushka and Trisha, Nayanthara has a long career and reportedly earns Rs 13 to Rs 15 crores per film.

