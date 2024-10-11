Jigra review: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer will not please your JIGRA! Film lacks storyline

'Jigra' falls short in its failure to maintain momentum and the narrative tries to stay coherent, alternating between melodrama and action without striking a perfect balance.

Vasan Bala's much-anticipated film 'Jigra' debuted to a roar, promising spectators a compelling story of familial loyalty and revenge. The video teased a powerful blend of emotional depth and action-packed moments, anchored by Alia Bhatt's promising performance. However, as the curtains opened and the plot unfolded, 'Jigra' failed to elicit the intensity it promised, owing to its faltering writing.

The plot of 'Jigra' revolves around a sister's unwavering will to avenge her brother's injustice. It's a story designed to pull at your heartstrings and elicit visceral reactions, as siblings go on a reunion journey amidst a turbulent environment that tries their ties, values, and resilience. On paper, this premise is ideal for riveting drama and powerful action sequences, but the execution falters due to a disorganized screenplay.

The film has its moments of greatness. Alia Bhatt impresses in key passages, portraying the protagonist with real emotion and steely determination. Her relationship with the supporting actors, especially in scenes of confrontation and vulnerability, demonstrates her ability to dominate the screen. These stunning performances temporarily elevate 'Jigra' from its narrative problems.

However, where 'Jigra' falls short in its failure to maintain momentum and the narrative tries to stay coherent, alternating between melodrama and action without striking a perfect balance. Key storyline aspects appear rushed or underdeveloped, depriving the story of the depth required to fully engage audiences in the characters' journeys. What might have been a riveting examination of resilience and justice instead feels like a collection of disjointed tales.

The verdict

'Jigra' comes out as a film with great intentions that ultimately fall short of expectations. While Alia Bhatt gives an amazing performance and certain passages are filled with emotional intensity, the overall impact is diminished by a weak screenplay.

