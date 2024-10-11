Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal calls Shilpa Shirodkar 'Phattu' in fiery argument

    Bigg Boss drama has started with Season 18, featuring a heated argument between Rajat Dalal and Shilpa Shirodkar that has grabbed viewers' attention.

    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 11:56 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

    Bigg Boss Season 18 has launched with a lot of excitement, grabbing viewers' attention right from the start. The first day was filled with drama and arguments, keeping fans eager for more. As the contestants settle into their new home, the fun is just getting underway.

    In a recent episode, Advocate Gunratna Sadavarte surprised everyone by refusing to follow Bigg Boss's orders and instructions from his fellow housemates. This unexpected act of defiance added to the tension and drama of the show. Contestants Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Karan Veer Mehra, who were given special powers, decided to send Gunratna and Chahat to jail while allowing Hema Sharma and Tajinder Bagga to go free. Gunratna’s refusal to accept this decision created more conflict within the group.

    At the same time, Rajat Dalal and Shehzada Dhami were discussing Shilpa Shirodkar. They criticized her for playing it safe instead of taking a stand in the house. In a heated promo, Rajat confronted Shilpa, accusing her of not getting involved in the ongoing conflicts. He said, “You take care of everyone... Until it affects me, I won’t make any judgments.”

    Shilpa didn’t hold back and responded firmly, telling Rajat that he shouldn’t tell her when or how to react. Rajat insisted he was asking for her opinion, not giving orders. The argument escalated when he called her “Shilpa Ji Phattu,” suggesting she was too cautious in the game.

    With such dramatic moments on the first day, Bigg Boss 18 promises to be a thrilling season full of conflicts, alliances, and strategies. Fans are excited to see how relationships and tensions unfold in the upcoming episodes!

