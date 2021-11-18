Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu upset her fans? What leaves her supporters disappointed? Read this

Latest reports suggest that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has disappointed her Telugu and Tamil fans after she signed a film called Yashoda; read more

The Family Man 2 star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently making headlines as she is on a signing spree and focused on her professional life. Samantha was grabbing the headlines for the last few months because of her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya.



Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were considered one of the best-looking pairs in the South film industry, and with their separation news, they broke millions of hearts. Their social media post used to give many couple goals.



According to the news, Samantha is all into her work and signing many projects; she reportedly agreed to do an item number in Allu Arjun's film Pushpa. It is said that Samantha will be getting a whopping Rs. 1.5 crore for a dance track alongside Allu Arjun.



It is also reported that Samantha has hiked the fee in her upcoming films with Rs 3 crore in her pocket. The latest reports suggest that Samantha has signed two bilingual projects, both helmed by Tamil directors. Sam has signed a film titled Yashoda opposite Malayalam young actor Unni Mukundan.

Now, it is said that Samantha's Tamil and Telugu fans are not happy with the latest report that she will be teaming up with Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan. Fans wonder why Samantha is working with Unni, who played a short role in NTR’s Janatha Garage.

