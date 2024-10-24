Did Salman Khan offer money to Bishnoi community? Here's what Lawrence Bishnoi’s family says

Ramesh Bishnoi, the cousin of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, disclosed that the whole Bishnoi community is outraged due to the Blackbuck tragedy.

Lawrence Bishnoi's cousin, Ramesh Bishnoi, said that the whole Bishnoi community supports the incarcerated bandit in the black buck incident involving Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In an interview with a media outlet, Ramesh claimed that Salman offered money to the Bishnoi people, but they denied it.

Lawrence bishnoi

Lawrence Bishnoi, a criminal facing various allegations, spends time in Gujarat's Sabarmati prison. Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang had threatened Salman with death after he shot a black buck, which they consider sacred and revere.

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan was accused of hunting a black deer. In a 2023 interview with a TV channel, Lawrence Bishnoi claimed that Salman humiliated the Bishnoi community by murdering a blackbuck. Lawrence's cousin, Ramesh, has told the media outlet that the actor had provided money to the Bishnoi community.

He said, 'His father, Salim Khan, said that the Lawrence gang is doing this for money. I want to remind him his son brought a cheque book in front of the community, saying fill in the figures and take it. If we were hungry for money, we would have taken it at that time'. Ramesh further stated that every member of the Bishnoi community was outraged when the blackbuck event occurred, and the community is willing to make sacrifices to rescue wildlife.

He claimed, 'Every Bishnoi's blood was boiling when Salman Khan killed the black buck. We left it to the court to decide. But if the community was made fun of, then it is natural for society to get angry. Today, the entire Bishnoi community stands with Lawrence in this matter'. In April 2024, Navi Mumbai Police filed a complaint against suspected members of the Bishnoi gang for allegedly plotting to assassinate Salman at his Panvel property. The group opened fire outside the actor's Bandra apartment in Mumbai. Following Baba Siddiqui's killing, Salman's security was strengthened.

The group threatened him with murder and wanted Rs 5 crore in extortion. The Mumbai Traffic Police got a threatening letter via WhatsApp seeking Rs 5 crore from star Salman Khan to terminate his long-standing rivalry with Lawrence Bishnoi. According to sources in entertainment news sites, the sender sent a message stating that Salman Khan must pay Rs 5 crore to resolve his feud with Lawrence Bishnoi to survive. If the money is not paid, Salman Khan's situation will be worse than Baba Siddique's.



